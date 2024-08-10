Ambika Cotton Mills Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 3.76% YOY

Ambika Cotton Mills Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 5.79% YoY & profit increased by 3.76% YoY

Livemint
Published10 Aug 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Ambika Cotton Mills Q1 Results Live
Ambika Cotton Mills Q1 Results Live

Ambika Cotton Mills Q1 Results Live : Ambika Cotton Mills Q1 Results Live : Ambika Cotton Mills declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.79% YoY, while the profit increased by 3.76% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.6%, and the profit surged by 33.81%.

The company reported a slight increase in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 1.17% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), but these expenses decreased by 4.26% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates the company’s efforts in controlling operational costs over the year.

Operating income showed a significant improvement, rising by 21.61% q-o-q and a remarkable 53.1% Y-o-Y. This robust growth in operating income demonstrates the company’s operational efficiency and effective cost management.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 37.61, reflecting a 3.78% increase Y-o-Y. This rise in EPS highlights the company's ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Ambika Cotton Mills has delivered a -3.76% return in the last week. However, over a longer period, the company has provided a 15.03% return over the last 6 months and a 13.92% return Year-To-Date (YTD).

Currently, Ambika Cotton Mills boasts a market capitalization of 1120.61 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of 2197.65 and a 52-week low of 1385.65, indicating a considerable range of trading over the past year.

Ambika Cotton Mills Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue209.09205.79+1.6%221.95-5.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total13.0212.87+1.17%13.6-4.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.727.23-20.89%6.76-15.38%
Total Operating Expense180.95182.65-0.93%203.57-11.11%
Operating Income28.1423.14+21.61%18.38+53.1%
Net Income Before Taxes29.8521.85+36.61%26.92+10.88%
Net Income21.5316.09+33.81%20.75+3.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS37.6128.1+33.82%36.24+3.78%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹21.53Cr
₹209.09Cr
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 11:35 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsAmbika Cotton Mills Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 3.76% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.00396.00
      Chennai
      70,847.00-365.00
      Delhi
      70,987.00675.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue