Ambika Cotton Mills Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 3.76% YOY

Ambika Cotton Mills Q1 Results Live : Ambika Cotton Mills Q1 Results Live : Ambika Cotton Mills declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.79% YoY, while the profit increased by 3.76% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.6%, and the profit surged by 33.81%.
The company reported a slight increase in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 1.17% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), but these expenses decreased by 4.26% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates the company’s efforts in controlling operational costs over the year.
Operating income showed a significant improvement, rising by 21.61% q-o-q and a remarkable 53.1% Y-o-Y. This robust growth in operating income demonstrates the company’s operational efficiency and effective cost management.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹37.61, reflecting a 3.78% increase Y-o-Y. This rise in EPS highlights the company's ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.
In terms of stock performance, Ambika Cotton Mills has delivered a -3.76% return in the last week. However, over a longer period, the company has provided a 15.03% return over the last 6 months and a 13.92% return Year-To-Date (YTD).
Currently, Ambika Cotton Mills boasts a market capitalization of ₹1120.61 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹2197.65 and a 52-week low of ₹1385.65, indicating a considerable range of trading over the past year.
Ambika Cotton Mills Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|209.09
|205.79
|+1.6%
|221.95
|-5.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|13.02
|12.87
|+1.17%
|13.6
|-4.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.72
|7.23
|-20.89%
|6.76
|-15.38%
|Total Operating Expense
|180.95
|182.65
|-0.93%
|203.57
|-11.11%
|Operating Income
|28.14
|23.14
|+21.61%
|18.38
|+53.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|29.85
|21.85
|+36.61%
|26.92
|+10.88%
|Net Income
|21.53
|16.09
|+33.81%
|20.75
|+3.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|37.61
|28.1
|+33.82%
|36.24
|+3.78%
