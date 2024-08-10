Ambika Cotton Mills Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 3.76% YOY

Ambika Cotton Mills Q1 Results Live : Ambika Cotton Mills Q1 Results Live : Ambika Cotton Mills declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.79% YoY, while the profit increased by 3.76% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.6%, and the profit surged by 33.81%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company reported a slight increase in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 1.17% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), but these expenses decreased by 4.26% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates the company’s efforts in controlling operational costs over the year.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Operating income showed a significant improvement, rising by 21.61% q-o-q and a remarkable 53.1% Y-o-Y. This robust growth in operating income demonstrates the company’s operational efficiency and effective cost management. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings per Share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹37.61, reflecting a 3.78% increase Y-o-Y. This rise in EPS highlights the company's ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Ambika Cotton Mills has delivered a -3.76% return in the last week. However, over a longer period, the company has provided a 15.03% return over the last 6 months and a 13.92% return Year-To-Date (YTD).

Currently, Ambika Cotton Mills boasts a market capitalization of ₹1120.61 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹2197.65 and a 52-week low of ₹1385.65, indicating a considerable range of trading over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ambika Cotton Mills Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 209.09 205.79 +1.6% 221.95 -5.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 13.02 12.87 +1.17% 13.6 -4.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.72 7.23 -20.89% 6.76 -15.38% Total Operating Expense 180.95 182.65 -0.93% 203.57 -11.11% Operating Income 28.14 23.14 +21.61% 18.38 +53.1% Net Income Before Taxes 29.85 21.85 +36.61% 26.92 +10.88% Net Income 21.53 16.09 +33.81% 20.75 +3.76% Diluted Normalized EPS 37.61 28.1 +33.82% 36.24 +3.78%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹21.53Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹209.09Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar