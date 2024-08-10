Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ambika Cotton Mills Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 3.76% YOY

Ambika Cotton Mills Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 3.76% YOY

Livemint

Ambika Cotton Mills Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 5.79% YoY & profit increased by 3.76% YoY

Ambika Cotton Mills Q1 Results Live

Ambika Cotton Mills Q1 Results Live : Ambika Cotton Mills Q1 Results Live : Ambika Cotton Mills declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.79% YoY, while the profit increased by 3.76% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.6%, and the profit surged by 33.81%.

The company reported a slight increase in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 1.17% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), but these expenses decreased by 4.26% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates the company’s efforts in controlling operational costs over the year.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Operating income showed a significant improvement, rising by 21.61% q-o-q and a remarkable 53.1% Y-o-Y. This robust growth in operating income demonstrates the company’s operational efficiency and effective cost management.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 37.61, reflecting a 3.78% increase Y-o-Y. This rise in EPS highlights the company's ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Ambika Cotton Mills has delivered a -3.76% return in the last week. However, over a longer period, the company has provided a 15.03% return over the last 6 months and a 13.92% return Year-To-Date (YTD).

Currently, Ambika Cotton Mills boasts a market capitalization of 1120.61 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of 2197.65 and a 52-week low of 1385.65, indicating a considerable range of trading over the past year.

Ambika Cotton Mills Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue209.09205.79+1.6%221.95-5.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total13.0212.87+1.17%13.6-4.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.727.23-20.89%6.76-15.38%
Total Operating Expense180.95182.65-0.93%203.57-11.11%
Operating Income28.1423.14+21.61%18.38+53.1%
Net Income Before Taxes29.8521.85+36.61%26.92+10.88%
Net Income21.5316.09+33.81%20.75+3.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS37.6128.1+33.82%36.24+3.78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹21.53Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹209.09Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.