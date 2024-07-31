Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ambuja Cement Q1 net profit down 29%, revenues fall 5%

Ambuja Cement Q1 net profit down 29%, revenues fall 5%

Naman Suri

  • Ambuja Cement plans to focus on cost reduction and capacity expansion, including the strategic acquisition of Penna Cement, which will increase capacity to 89 MTPA by Q2 FY25. Additionally, a projected 7-9% growth in cement demand in FY25 bodes well for the company.

As of 30 June, Ambuja Cement's consolidated cash and cash equivalents stood at 18,299 crore. (File Photo: Mint)

Ambuja Cements Ltd., part of the Adani Group, on Wednesday reported a consolidated profit of 646.31 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal year (Q1FY25), marking a 28.6% decline year-on-year. This drop in net profit was attributed to rising expenses and lower revenues.

In the same quarter last year, the company had reported a consolidated profit of 905.61 crore attributable to its owners.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Consolidated revenue from operations fell 4.6% year-on-year (YoY) to 8,311.48 crore, driven by declining prices. Sales volume showed a slight increase to 15.8 million tonnes, up 0.4 million tonnes on year.

The earnings missed Bloomberg's estimates, which had projected a profit after tax of 743 crore and revenue of 8,440 crore.

Read this | Gautam Adani’s Ambuja Cements draws up $9-billion war plan for Ultratech battle

“Our persistent performance sets the tone for the rest of the financial year, as we expand our footprint and capacities across new geographies. Our continued improvement in costs brings visibility of achieving the targeted cost reduction of 530 per tonne by FY28," said Ajay Kapur, whole-time director and chief executive, Ambuja Cements.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) fell 23.21% year-on-year to 1,280 crore, with margin at 15.4%. Ebitda per tonne fell to 807 from 1,082 in the corresponding period last year.

Total expenses rose to 7,566.91 crore from 7,469.74 crore the previous year. Despite this, the company reported a 3% year-on-year reduction in operating costs, attributing it to group synergies.

Looking ahead, Ambuja Cements anticipates cement demand to grow 7-9% in FY25, reaching around 451 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), supported by overall economic growth and rising demand from the housing and infrastructure sectors.

“The share of five companies has come to 60% versus some 45% in 2018, so, I think just by the size and scale, we have already seen consolidation happening. This is good as we mature as an industry you can either have organic growth or inorganic. We are doing both," Kapur added. The company aims to increase its market share from the current 14% to 20% by FY28.

The company attributes this growth momentum to the government's infrastructure push in the FY25 budget outlay, expecting these measures to boost cement demand.

In the June quarter, Ambuja Cements signed binding agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Penna Cement Industries Ltd from its existing promoter group for an enterprise value of 10,422 crore. The company is in the process of integrating the acquired units and expects to benefit from the second quarter.

“With the Penna transaction expected to be closed by Q2 FY’25, our capacity will go to 89 MTPA and well on track to achieve our 140 MTPA plan by FY’28," Kapur added.

As of 30 June, the company's consolidated cash and cash equivalents stood at 18,299 crore. “Approximately 6,000 crore has been utilized, including 3,300 crore for organic and inorganic growth, primarily for granular acquisitions, ongoing capex programs, and acquisition outflows with 630 crore, and the balance towards working capital," Kapur noted.

Also read | In the grinding battle for cement, UltraTech makes a big move in the south

The company is also progressing with a brownfield expansion, including 14 sites for an 11 million tonne clinker facility and 23.4 million tonne of cement capacity. Additionally, preoperative work for a 28 MTPA grinding facility and a 22 MTPA clinker facility is underway.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Naman Suri

Naman is a skilled business journalist who excels in breaking down complex financial details. He specializes in the corporate sector, providing thorough coverage of the pharmaceutical industry, the dynamic field of sports business, and the fascinating area of white-collar crime. Naman has a knack for making sense of numbers and presenting them in an understandable way.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.