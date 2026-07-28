Ambuja Cements' profit slides as lower dispatches offset cost-cutting gains

Billionaire Gautam Adani-owned Ambuja Cements Ltd's fiscal first-quarter profit (Q1FY27) declined by a third after a deliberate pullback in lower-margin sales and temporary plant shutdowns weighed on volumes, as the company focused on profitability over volumes amid rising fuel and freight costs.

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India's second-largest cement maker reported a 33% fall in consolidated net profit, attributable to owners of the parent, to ₹577 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, down from ₹869 crore a year earlier, according to exchange filings. Revenue from operations fell 7.3% year-on-year to ₹9,474 crore from ₹10,244 crore, while cement sales volumes declined 7% to 17.1 million tonnes after the company shut some high-cost plants.

The weaker performance contrasted with larger rival UltraTech Cement, where double-digit volume growth, contributions from acquired businesses and cost management offset higher fuel and freight costs. The Aditya Birla Group company reported a nearly 17% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹2,599 crore, while revenue rose 16% to ₹24,648 crore.

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Ambuja said it has temporarily shut around 3.5 million tonnes of capacity, largely older ACC plants and one acquired facility, for about six months to improve cost efficiency while maintaining supplies through alternate plants.

Analysts said the move could keep volume growth subdued in the near term, as it did in the June quarter, while the company prioritizes profitability over volumes.

Cost before growth “The quarter was characterized by stable cement demand supported by infrastructure, housing and construction activity while profitability across the industry remained under pressure from the higher imported fuel prices, elevated freight costs and and geopolitical developments in West Asia,” chief executive officer Vinod Bahety said during a post-earnings interaction with analysts on Tuesday evening.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) stood at ₹1,589 crore, rising 8% sequentially, but down 19% year-on-year.

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“Ambuja's June-quarter performance was weaker than its peers, as it was the only major cement company to report a fall in both sales volumes and revenue. The company intentionally reduced sales in the lower-margin non-trade segment and temporarily shut some high-cost plants of acquired assets, including a few ACC units, to save costs. While this helped improve Ebitda/t compared with the previous quarter, it also led to lower overall volumes and hurt its market share,” said Satyadeep Jain, cement sector analyst at Ambit Capital.

Ebitda per tonne improved 27% sequentially to ₹931 on the back of cost-control measures but remained 12% below the year-earlier level. The sequential improvement comes after promoter Karan Adani told analysts last quarter that the company was resetting its expansion strategy after falling short of its own expectations, signalling a greater emphasis on cost discipline and execution.

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Jain said management indicated trade sales had begun improving, but overall volume growth was likely to remain below the industry because non-trade sales remain weak. One potential tailwind, he said, is lower power costs as the company starts using more of its green power for captive consumption instead of external sales once its cement plants are connected to the grid.

Trade cement is sold through dealer networks in smaller quantities, while non-trade cement is sold directly by manufacturers in bulk for large projects.

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Under pressure At least one investor, Bharat C. Shah of BCS Capital Ideas, questioned management on whether Ambuja's acquisition strategy had created more liabilities than assets and whether it had the leadership needed to execute its expansion plans.

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Responding to the concerns, promoter Karan Adani defended the acquisitions, saying, "We have actually bought assets only and these assets will actually start giving the results. So, let's be assured these are assets." On talent, he said the company is focusing on "the two Ts—talent and technology" and is "building up a young team, a very enthusiastic and energetic team, who are roaring to take up larger responsibilities.”

The company also warned that profitability across the cement industry could remain under pressure in the near term. It said higher imported fuel and logistics costs caused by the West Asia conflict are likely to have a greater impact during the seasonally weaker September quarter because of the industry's 60-90 day fuel inventory cycle.

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Also Read | Jindal Steel acknowledges leadership churn, banks on new hires for stability

Other cement makers have so far held up better. India's fourth-largest producer, Dalmia Bharat, and fifth-largest player, Nuvoco Vistas, reported June-quarter revenue growth of 7% and 9%, respectively, as stronger demand and firmer prices helped offset higher input costs linked to the West Asia conflict.

Ambuja expects its cement manufacturing capacity to increase from 109 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 119 MTPA by the end of FY27.

About the Author Dipali Banka Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means s...Read More ✕ Dipali Banka Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.



Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.