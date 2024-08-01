Ambuja Cements Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 28.63% YOY

Ambuja Cements Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 4.61% YoY & profit decreased by 28.63% YoY

Livemint
Published1 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Ambuja Cements Q1 Results Live
Ambuja Cements Q1 Results Live

Ambuja Cements Q1 Results Live : Ambuja Cements declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.61% & the profit decreased by 28.63% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.55% and the profit decreased by 38.75%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.83% q-o-q & decreased by 6.81% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 44.25% q-o-q & decreased by 37.28% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.65 for Q1 which decreased by 38.52% Y-o-Y.

Ambuja Cements has delivered -0.36% return in the last 1 week, 21.35% return in the last 6 months and 30.53% YTD return.

Currently, Ambuja Cements has a market cap of 166069 Cr and 52wk high/low of 706.95 & 404.05 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024, out of 33 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 11 analysts have given Buy rating &9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

Ambuja Cements Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8311.488893.99-6.55%8712.9-4.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2413.162433.28-0.83%2589.63-6.81%
Depreciation/ Amortization467.43453.06+3.17%371.72+25.75%
Total Operating Expense7499.17436.83+0.84%7417.67+1.1%
Operating Income812.381457.16-44.25%1295.23-37.28%
Net Income Before Taxes1102.681601.14-31.13%1511.66-27.06%
Net Income646.311055.16-38.75%905.61-28.63%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.653.87-31.61%4.31-38.52%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹646.31Cr
₹8311.48Cr
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsAmbuja Cements Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 28.63% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    163.70
    11:12 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    -1.65 (-1%)

    Tata Power

    459.15
    11:13 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    5.5 (1.21%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    253.00
    11:12 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    -0.85 (-0.33%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    342.75
    11:12 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    8.45 (2.53%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    PCBL

    353.20
    11:01 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    28.15 (8.66%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy

    794.35
    11:01 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    62.05 (8.47%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    831.70
    11:01 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    57.65 (7.45%)

    Aster DM Healthcare

    365.80
    11:00 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    18.85 (5.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,180.00440.00
      Chennai
      70,418.00227.00
      Delhi
      71,111.00851.00
      Kolkata
      71,250.00441.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue