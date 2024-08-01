Ambuja Cements Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 28.63% YOY

Ambuja Cements Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 4.61% YoY & profit decreased by 28.63% YoY

Ambuja Cements Q1 Results Live : Ambuja Cements declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.61% & the profit decreased by 28.63% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.55% and the profit decreased by 38.75%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.83% q-o-q & decreased by 6.81% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 44.25% q-o-q & decreased by 37.28% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.65 for Q1 which decreased by 38.52% Y-o-Y.

Ambuja Cements has delivered -0.36% return in the last 1 week, 21.35% return in the last 6 months and 30.53% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Ambuja Cements has a market cap of ₹166069 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹706.95 & ₹404.05 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024, out of 33 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 11 analysts have given Buy rating &9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ambuja Cements Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 8311.48 8893.99 -6.55% 8712.9 -4.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2413.16 2433.28 -0.83% 2589.63 -6.81% Depreciation/ Amortization 467.43 453.06 +3.17% 371.72 +25.75% Total Operating Expense 7499.1 7436.83 +0.84% 7417.67 +1.1% Operating Income 812.38 1457.16 -44.25% 1295.23 -37.28% Net Income Before Taxes 1102.68 1601.14 -31.13% 1511.66 -27.06% Net Income 646.31 1055.16 -38.75% 905.61 -28.63% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.65 3.87 -31.61% 4.31 -38.52%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹646.31Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹8311.48Cr

