Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ambuja Cements Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 28.63% YOY

Ambuja Cements Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 28.63% YOY

Livemint

Ambuja Cements Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 4.61% YoY & profit decreased by 28.63% YoY

Ambuja Cements Q1 Results Live

Ambuja Cements Q1 Results Live : Ambuja Cements declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.61% & the profit decreased by 28.63% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.55% and the profit decreased by 38.75%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.83% q-o-q & decreased by 6.81% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 44.25% q-o-q & decreased by 37.28% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.65 for Q1 which decreased by 38.52% Y-o-Y.

Ambuja Cements has delivered -0.36% return in the last 1 week, 21.35% return in the last 6 months and 30.53% YTD return.

Currently, Ambuja Cements has a market cap of 166069 Cr and 52wk high/low of 706.95 & 404.05 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024, out of 33 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 11 analysts have given Buy rating &9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

Ambuja Cements Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8311.488893.99-6.55%8712.9-4.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2413.162433.28-0.83%2589.63-6.81%
Depreciation/ Amortization467.43453.06+3.17%371.72+25.75%
Total Operating Expense7499.17436.83+0.84%7417.67+1.1%
Operating Income812.381457.16-44.25%1295.23-37.28%
Net Income Before Taxes1102.681601.14-31.13%1511.66-27.06%
Net Income646.311055.16-38.75%905.61-28.63%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.653.87-31.61%4.31-38.52%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹646.31Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹8311.48Cr

