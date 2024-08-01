Ambuja Cements Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 28.63% YOY

Ambuja Cements Q1 Results Live : Ambuja Cements declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.61% & the profit decreased by 28.63% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.55% and the profit decreased by 38.75%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.83% q-o-q & decreased by 6.81% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 44.25% q-o-q & decreased by 37.28% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.65 for Q1 which decreased by 38.52% Y-o-Y.
Ambuja Cements has delivered -0.36% return in the last 1 week, 21.35% return in the last 6 months and 30.53% YTD return.
Currently, Ambuja Cements has a market cap of ₹166069 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹706.95 & ₹404.05 respectively.
As of 01 Aug, 2024, out of 33 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 11 analysts have given Buy rating &9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.
Ambuja Cements Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|8311.48
|8893.99
|-6.55%
|8712.9
|-4.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2413.16
|2433.28
|-0.83%
|2589.63
|-6.81%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|467.43
|453.06
|+3.17%
|371.72
|+25.75%
|Total Operating Expense
|7499.1
|7436.83
|+0.84%
|7417.67
|+1.1%
|Operating Income
|812.38
|1457.16
|-44.25%
|1295.23
|-37.28%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1102.68
|1601.14
|-31.13%
|1511.66
|-27.06%
|Net Income
|646.31
|1055.16
|-38.75%
|905.61
|-28.63%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.65
|3.87
|-31.61%
|4.31
|-38.52%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹646.31Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹8311.48Cr
