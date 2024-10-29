Ambuja Cements Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 42.5% YOY

Ambuja Cements Q2 Results Live : Ambuja Cements declared their Q2 results on October 28, 2024, revealing a mixed performance in the financial metrics. The company's topline saw a modest increase of 1.24% year-over-year; however, the profit took a significant hit, decreasing by 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When comparing the current quarter to the previous one, Ambuja reported a decline in revenue of 9.57% and a 29.45% drop in profit. This trend raises concerns among investors about the company's short-term financial health.

Operating income also suffered, down 50.36% quarter-over-quarter and 56.21% year-over-year. These figures indicate a challenging environment for the cement manufacturer, which could impact future growth prospects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.27, reflecting a decrease of 39.29% year-over-year. This decline in EPS could be a significant factor influencing investor sentiment moving forward.

In terms of stock performance, Ambuja Cements has seen a -0.44% return in the last week, a -9.57% return over the past six months, but a relatively positive 9.31% return year-to-date. The current market capitalization of the company is ₹140,250.3 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹706.95 and a low of ₹404.05.

As of October 29, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering Ambuja Cements is leaning towards a 'Buy' recommendation. Out of 34 analysts, only 1 has given a 'Strong Sell' rating, while 4 analysts have rated it as 'Sell'. Additionally, 10 analysts suggest a 'Hold', 9 recommend 'Buy', and 10 have given a 'Strong Buy' rating. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The overall outlook for Ambuja Cements remains cautiously optimistic, as analysts see potential for recovery despite the recent downturn in profits.

Ambuja Cements Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7516.11 8311.48 -9.57% 7423.95 +1.24% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2173.78 2413.16 -9.92% 2141.59 +1.5% Depreciation/ Amortization 551.96 467.43 +18.08% 380.9 +44.91% Total Operating Expense 7112.84 7499.1 -5.15% 6503.03 +9.38% Operating Income 403.27 812.38 -50.36% 920.92 -56.21% Net Income Before Taxes 712.67 1102.68 -35.37% 1339.71 -46.8% Net Income 455.96 646.31 -29.45% 792.96 -42.5% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.27 2.65 -14.32% 3.74 -39.29%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹455.96Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹7516.11Cr

