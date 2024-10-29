Ambuja Cements Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 42.5% YOY

Ambuja Cements Q2 Results Live : Ambuja Cements declared their Q2 results on October 28, 2024, revealing a mixed performance in the financial metrics. The company's topline saw a modest increase of 1.24% year-over-year; however, the profit took a significant hit, decreasing by 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
When comparing the current quarter to the previous one, Ambuja reported a decline in revenue of 9.57% and a 29.45% drop in profit. This trend raises concerns among investors about the company's short-term financial health.
Operating income also suffered, down 50.36% quarter-over-quarter and 56.21% year-over-year. These figures indicate a challenging environment for the cement manufacturer, which could impact future growth prospects.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.27, reflecting a decrease of 39.29% year-over-year. This decline in EPS could be a significant factor influencing investor sentiment moving forward.
In terms of stock performance, Ambuja Cements has seen a -0.44% return in the last week, a -9.57% return over the past six months, but a relatively positive 9.31% return year-to-date. The current market capitalization of the company is ₹140,250.3 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹706.95 and a low of ₹404.05.
As of October 29, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering Ambuja Cements is leaning towards a 'Buy' recommendation. Out of 34 analysts, only 1 has given a 'Strong Sell' rating, while 4 analysts have rated it as 'Sell'. Additionally, 10 analysts suggest a 'Hold', 9 recommend 'Buy', and 10 have given a 'Strong Buy' rating.
The overall outlook for Ambuja Cements remains cautiously optimistic, as analysts see potential for recovery despite the recent downturn in profits.
Ambuja Cements Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7516.11
|8311.48
|-9.57%
|7423.95
|+1.24%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2173.78
|2413.16
|-9.92%
|2141.59
|+1.5%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|551.96
|467.43
|+18.08%
|380.9
|+44.91%
|Total Operating Expense
|7112.84
|7499.1
|-5.15%
|6503.03
|+9.38%
|Operating Income
|403.27
|812.38
|-50.36%
|920.92
|-56.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|712.67
|1102.68
|-35.37%
|1339.71
|-46.8%
|Net Income
|455.96
|646.31
|-29.45%
|792.96
|-42.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.27
|2.65
|-14.32%
|3.74
|-39.29%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹455.96Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹7516.11Cr
