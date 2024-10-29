Hello User
Ambuja Cements Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 42.5% YOY

Ambuja Cements Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 42.5% YOY

Ambuja Cements Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 1.24% YoY & profit decreased by 42.5% YoY.

Ambuja Cements Q2 Results Live : Ambuja Cements declared their Q2 results on October 28, 2024, revealing a mixed performance in the financial metrics. The company's topline saw a modest increase of 1.24% year-over-year; however, the profit took a significant hit, decreasing by 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

When comparing the current quarter to the previous one, Ambuja reported a decline in revenue of 9.57% and a 29.45% drop in profit. This trend raises concerns among investors about the company's short-term financial health.

Operating income also suffered, down 50.36% quarter-over-quarter and 56.21% year-over-year. These figures indicate a challenging environment for the cement manufacturer, which could impact future growth prospects.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 2.27, reflecting a decrease of 39.29% year-over-year. This decline in EPS could be a significant factor influencing investor sentiment moving forward.

In terms of stock performance, Ambuja Cements has seen a -0.44% return in the last week, a -9.57% return over the past six months, but a relatively positive 9.31% return year-to-date. The current market capitalization of the company is 140,250.3 crore, with a 52-week high of 706.95 and a low of 404.05.

As of October 29, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering Ambuja Cements is leaning towards a 'Buy' recommendation. Out of 34 analysts, only 1 has given a 'Strong Sell' rating, while 4 analysts have rated it as 'Sell'. Additionally, 10 analysts suggest a 'Hold', 9 recommend 'Buy', and 10 have given a 'Strong Buy' rating.

The overall outlook for Ambuja Cements remains cautiously optimistic, as analysts see potential for recovery despite the recent downturn in profits.

Ambuja Cements Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7516.118311.48-9.57%7423.95+1.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2173.782413.16-9.92%2141.59+1.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization551.96467.43+18.08%380.9+44.91%
Total Operating Expense7112.847499.1-5.15%6503.03+9.38%
Operating Income403.27812.38-50.36%920.92-56.21%
Net Income Before Taxes712.671102.68-35.37%1339.71-46.8%
Net Income455.96646.31-29.45%792.96-42.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.272.65-14.32%3.74-39.29%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹455.96Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹7516.11Cr

