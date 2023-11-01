Ambuja Cements Q2 Results: Net profit jumps over four times to ₹643.9 crore; revenue up 8% YoY
Ambuja Cements’ standalone revenue from operations in the July-September quarter of FY24 increased 8% to ₹3,969.79 crore from ₹3,675.61 crore, YoY.
Ambuja Cements, the Adani Group cement manufacturing company, reported a four-fold jump in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023. The company’s net profit in Q2FY24 surged to ₹643.84 crore from ₹138.9 crore, in the same quarter of last fiscal.