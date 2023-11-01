Ambuja Cements, the Adani Group cement manufacturing company, reported a four-fold jump in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023. The company’s net profit in Q2FY24 surged to ₹643.84 crore from ₹138.9 crore, in the same quarter of last fiscal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ambuja Cements' standalone revenue from operations in the July-September quarter of FY24 increased 8% to ₹3,969.79 crore from ₹3,675.61 crore, YoY.

Cement and Clinker sales volume in Q2FY24 increased to 7.6 million tonne from 7.1 million tonne.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter surged to ₹771.5 crore from ₹313 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 70 basis points (bps) to 11.9% from 11.2%, YoY.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit surged to ₹792.96 crore from ₹93.18 crore, while revenue rose 4.10% to ₹7,423.95 crore from ₹7,131.39 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

“Along with strong demand for our premium cement products, our business performance improved due to operational excellence, supply chain management and sales & marketing excellence, Adjacencies benefits with Group companies are lowering input costs which is boosting EBITDA & Margin growth," said Ajay Kapur, Whole Time Director & CEO, Ambuja Cements.

Operational efficiencies helped in reduction in Kiln fuel cost from ₹2.72/'000 kCal to ₹1.79/'000 kCal & CPP fuel cost from ₹2.27/'000 kCal to ₹1.65/'000 kCal. Logistics efficiencies has resulted in Direct dispatch up from 48% to 58%, he added.

“Cement industry to witness volumetric growth as demand environment remains robust on the back of increased housing and infrastructure spend. Healthy growth and demand prospects give our company the space to build new capacities with substantial cost advantage and explore upon strategic initiatives to boost profitability," Ambuja Cements said in a release.

Ambuja Cements share price dopped more than 3% after the release of Q2 results. At 1:50 pm, Ambuja Cements shares were trading 2.54% lower at ₹413.70 apiece on the BSE.

