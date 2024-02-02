Ambuja Cements Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 89.46% YoY

Ambuja Cements declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 2.81% & the profit increased by 89.46% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.49% and the profit increased by 3.79%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.21% q-o-q & decreased by 0.73% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 42.73% q-o-q & increased by 147.79% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.86 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 52.5% Y-o-Y.

Ambuja Cements has delivered 6.71% return in the last 1 week, 21.57% return in the last 6 months and 7.56% YTD return.

Currently, Ambuja Cements has a market cap of ₹111255.7 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹586.45 & ₹315.3 respectively.

As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 10 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Ambuja Cements Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 8128.8 7423.95 +9.49% 7906.74 +2.81% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2188.93 2141.59 +2.21% 2205.07 -0.73% Depreciation/ Amortization 417.7 380.9 +9.66% 337.39 +23.8% Total Operating Expense 6814.4 6503.03 +4.79% 7376.3 -7.62% Operating Income 1314.4 920.92 +42.73% 530.44 +147.79% Net Income Before Taxes 1448.12 1339.71 +8.09% 623.42 +132.29% Net Income 823.05 792.96 +3.79% 434.41 +89.46% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.86 3.74 +3.21% 2.53 +52.5%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹823.05Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹8128.8Cr

