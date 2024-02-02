Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ambuja Cements Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 89.46% YoY

Ambuja Cements Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 89.46% YoY

Livemint

Ambuja Cements Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 2.81% YoY & Profit Increased by 89.46% YoY

Ambuja Cements Q3 FY24 Results Live

Ambuja Cements declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 2.81% & the profit increased by 89.46% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.49% and the profit increased by 3.79%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.21% q-o-q & decreased by 0.73% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 42.73% q-o-q & increased by 147.79% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.86 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 52.5% Y-o-Y.

Ambuja Cements has delivered 6.71% return in the last 1 week, 21.57% return in the last 6 months and 7.56% YTD return.

Currently, Ambuja Cements has a market cap of 111255.7 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 586.45 & 315.3 respectively.

As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 10 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Ambuja Cements Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8128.87423.95+9.49%7906.74+2.81%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2188.932141.59+2.21%2205.07-0.73%
Depreciation/ Amortization417.7380.9+9.66%337.39+23.8%
Total Operating Expense6814.46503.03+4.79%7376.3-7.62%
Operating Income1314.4920.92+42.73%530.44+147.79%
Net Income Before Taxes1448.121339.71+8.09%623.42+132.29%
Net Income823.05792.96+3.79%434.41+89.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.863.74+3.21%2.53+52.5%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹823.05Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹8128.8Cr

