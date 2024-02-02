Ambuja Cements Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 89.46% YoY

Ambuja Cements declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 2.81% & the profit increased by 89.46% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.49% and the profit increased by 3.79%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.21% q-o-q & decreased by 0.73% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 42.73% q-o-q & increased by 147.79% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.86 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 52.5% Y-o-Y.
Ambuja Cements has delivered 6.71% return in the last 1 week, 21.57% return in the last 6 months and 7.56% YTD return.
Currently, Ambuja Cements has a market cap of ₹111255.7 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹586.45 & ₹315.3 respectively.
As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 10 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches
Answer today's question below!
The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
Ambuja Cements Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|8128.8
|7423.95
|+9.49%
|7906.74
|+2.81%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2188.93
|2141.59
|+2.21%
|2205.07
|-0.73%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|417.7
|380.9
|+9.66%
|337.39
|+23.8%
|Total Operating Expense
|6814.4
|6503.03
|+4.79%
|7376.3
|-7.62%
|Operating Income
|1314.4
|920.92
|+42.73%
|530.44
|+147.79%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1448.12
|1339.71
|+8.09%
|623.42
|+132.29%
|Net Income
|823.05
|792.96
|+3.79%
|434.41
|+89.46%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.86
|3.74
|+3.21%
|2.53
|+52.5%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹823.05Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹8128.8Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!