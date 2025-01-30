Ambuja Cements Q3 Results 2025:Ambuja Cements declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 3.52% & the profit increased by 157.01% YoY. Profit at ₹2115.33 crore and revenue at ₹8415.31 crore. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 11.96% and the profit increased by 363.93%.

However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.61% q-o-q & increased by 10.83% Y-o-Y.

Ambuja Cements Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 66.62% q-o-q & decreased by 89.76% Y-o-Y.

The earnings per share (EPS) is ₹8.59 for Q3 which increased by 122.54% Y-o-Y.

Ambuja Cements has delivered -2.71% return in the last 1 week, -23.21% return in last 6 months and -2.56% YTD return.

Currently the Ambuja Cements has a market cap of ₹128599.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹706.95 & ₹453.05 respectively.

As of 30 Jan, 2025 out of 36 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating & 13 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 30 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.

Ambuja Cements Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 8415.31 7516.11 +11.96% 8128.8 +3.52% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2426.08 2173.78 +11.61% 2188.93 +10.83% Depreciation/ Amortization 663.98 551.96 +20.29% 417.7 +58.96% Total Operating Expense 8280.69 7112.84 +16.42% 6814.4 +21.52% Operating Income 134.62 403.27 -66.62% 1314.4 -89.76% Net Income Before Taxes 2336.07 712.67 +227.79% 1448.12 +61.32% Net Income 2115.33 455.96 +363.93% 823.05 +157.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.59 2.27 +278.41% 3.86 +122.54%