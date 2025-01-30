Ambuja Cements Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 157.01% YOY, profit at ₹2115.33 crore and revenue at ₹8415.31 crore

Published30 Jan 2025, 11:33 AM IST
Ambuja Cements Q3 Results 2025:Ambuja Cements declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 3.52% & the profit increased by 157.01% YoY. Profit at 2115.33 crore and revenue at 8415.31 crore. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 11.96% and the profit increased by 363.93%.

However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.61% q-o-q & increased by 10.83% Y-o-Y.

Ambuja Cements Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 66.62% q-o-q & decreased by 89.76% Y-o-Y.

The earnings per share (EPS) is 8.59 for Q3 which increased by 122.54% Y-o-Y.

Ambuja Cements has delivered -2.71% return in the last 1 week, -23.21% return in last 6 months and -2.56% YTD return.

Currently the Ambuja Cements has a market cap of 128599.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of 706.95 & 453.05 respectively.

As of 30 Jan, 2025 out of 36 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating & 13 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 30 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.

Ambuja Cements Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8415.317516.11+11.96%8128.8+3.52%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2426.082173.78+11.61%2188.93+10.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization663.98551.96+20.29%417.7+58.96%
Total Operating Expense8280.697112.84+16.42%6814.4+21.52%
Operating Income134.62403.27-66.62%1314.4-89.76%
Net Income Before Taxes2336.07712.67+227.79%1448.12+61.32%
Net Income2115.33455.96+363.93%823.05+157.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.592.27+278.41%3.86+122.54%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:33 AM IST
