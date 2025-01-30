Ambuja Cements Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 157.01% YOY, profit at ₹2115.33 crore and revenue at ₹8415.31 crore

Ambuja Cements Q3 Results 2025:Ambuja Cements declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 3.52% & the profit increased by 157.01% YoY. Profit at ₹2115.33 crore and revenue at ₹8415.31 crore. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 11.96% and the profit increased by 363.93%.
However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.61% q-o-q & increased by 10.83% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 66.62% q-o-q & decreased by 89.76% Y-o-Y.
The earnings per share (EPS) is ₹8.59 for Q3 which increased by 122.54% Y-o-Y.
Ambuja Cements has delivered -2.71% return in the last 1 week, -23.21% return in last 6 months and -2.56% YTD return.
Currently the Ambuja Cements has a market cap of ₹128599.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹706.95 & ₹453.05 respectively.
As of 30 Jan, 2025 out of 36 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating & 13 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 30 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.
Ambuja Cements Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|8415.31
|7516.11
|+11.96%
|8128.8
|+3.52%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2426.08
|2173.78
|+11.61%
|2188.93
|+10.83%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|663.98
|551.96
|+20.29%
|417.7
|+58.96%
|Total Operating Expense
|8280.69
|7112.84
|+16.42%
|6814.4
|+21.52%
|Operating Income
|134.62
|403.27
|-66.62%
|1314.4
|-89.76%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2336.07
|712.67
|+227.79%
|1448.12
|+61.32%
|Net Income
|2115.33
|455.96
|+363.93%
|823.05
|+157.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.59
|2.27
|+278.41%
|3.86
|+122.54%
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹2115.33Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹8415.31Cr