Ambuja Cements Q3 Results: Net profit rises 39% to ₹513.7 crore; revenue up 7.5% YoY
Ambuja Cements’ standalone revenue from operations in Q3FY24 increased 7.5% to ₹4,439.5 crore from ₹4,128.5 crore, YoY. Sales volume rose to 8.2 million tonnes from 7.7 million tonnes in the same period last year.
Ambuja Cements, the Adani Group cement manufacturer, reported a standalone net profit of ₹513.69 crore for the third quarter of FY24, recording a growth of 39.2% from ₹368.99 crore in the year-ago quarter.
