Ambuja Cements Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 63.61% YOY

Ambuja Cements Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 63.61% YOY

Ambuja Cements Q4 Results Live

Ambuja Cements Q4 Results Live : Ambuja Cements declared their Q4 results on 01 May, 2024. The topline increased by 11.82% & the profit increased by 63.61% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.41% and the profit increased by 28.2%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.16% q-o-q & increased by 3.56% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 10.86% q-o-q & increased by 96.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.87 for Q4 which increased by 16.36% Y-o-Y. Ambuja Cements has delivered -2.62% return in the last 1 week, 46.05% return in the last 6 months and 19.01% YTD return.

Currently, Ambuja Cements has a market cap of 152689 Cr and 52wk high/low of 649 & 375.75 respectively.

As of 03 May, 2024, out of 33 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 03 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Ambuja Cements Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8893.998128.8+9.41%7954.2+11.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2433.282188.93+11.16%2349.62+3.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization453.06417.7+8.47%352.33+28.59%
Total Operating Expense7436.836814.4+9.13%7213.27+3.1%
Operating Income1457.161314.4+10.86%740.93+96.67%
Net Income Before Taxes1601.141448.12+10.57%988.89+61.91%
Net Income1055.16823.05+28.2%644.94+63.61%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.873.86+0.38%3.33+16.36%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1055.16Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹8893.99Cr

