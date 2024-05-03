Ambuja Cements Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 63.61% YOY

Ambuja Cements Q4 Results Live : Ambuja Cements declared their Q4 results on 01 May, 2024. The topline increased by 11.82% & the profit increased by 63.61% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.41% and the profit increased by 28.2%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.16% q-o-q & increased by 3.56% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 10.86% q-o-q & increased by 96.67% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.87 for Q4 which increased by 16.36% Y-o-Y. Ambuja Cements has delivered -2.62% return in the last 1 week, 46.05% return in the last 6 months and 19.01% YTD return.
Currently, Ambuja Cements has a market cap of ₹152689 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹649 & ₹375.75 respectively.
As of 03 May, 2024, out of 33 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 03 May, 2024 was to Buy.
Ambuja Cements Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|8893.99
|8128.8
|+9.41%
|7954.2
|+11.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2433.28
|2188.93
|+11.16%
|2349.62
|+3.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|453.06
|417.7
|+8.47%
|352.33
|+28.59%
|Total Operating Expense
|7436.83
|6814.4
|+9.13%
|7213.27
|+3.1%
|Operating Income
|1457.16
|1314.4
|+10.86%
|740.93
|+96.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1601.14
|1448.12
|+10.57%
|988.89
|+61.91%
|Net Income
|1055.16
|823.05
|+28.2%
|644.94
|+63.61%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.87
|3.86
|+0.38%
|3.33
|+16.36%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1055.16Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹8893.99Cr
