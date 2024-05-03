Ambuja Cements Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 63.61% YOY

Ambuja Cements Q4 Results Live : Ambuja Cements declared their Q4 results on 01 May, 2024. The topline increased by 11.82% & the profit increased by 63.61% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.41% and the profit increased by 28.2%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.16% q-o-q & increased by 3.56% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 10.86% q-o-q & increased by 96.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.87 for Q4 which increased by 16.36% Y-o-Y. Ambuja Cements has delivered -2.62% return in the last 1 week, 46.05% return in the last 6 months and 19.01% YTD return.

Currently, Ambuja Cements has a market cap of ₹152689 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹649 & ₹375.75 respectively.

As of 03 May, 2024, out of 33 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 03 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Ambuja Cements Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 8893.99 8128.8 +9.41% 7954.2 +11.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2433.28 2188.93 +11.16% 2349.62 +3.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 453.06 417.7 +8.47% 352.33 +28.59% Total Operating Expense 7436.83 6814.4 +9.13% 7213.27 +3.1% Operating Income 1457.16 1314.4 +10.86% 740.93 +96.67% Net Income Before Taxes 1601.14 1448.12 +10.57% 988.89 +61.91% Net Income 1055.16 823.05 +28.2% 644.94 +63.61% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.87 3.86 +0.38% 3.33 +16.36%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1055.16Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹8893.99Cr

