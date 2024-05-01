Ambuja Cements Q4 results: Net profit rises 6% YoY to ₹532 crore; announces dividend of ₹2
Ambuja Cements Q4 results: Ambuja Cements posted a consolidated net profit growth of 64% at ₹1,055.30 crore from ₹644.94 crore last year. Consolidated revenue from operations in Q4FY24 increased 12% YoY to ₹8,893.99 crore.
Ambuja Cements, the Adani Group company, on Wednesday reported a standalone net profit of ₹532.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024, registering a growth of 6% from ₹502.40 crore in the year-ago quarter.
