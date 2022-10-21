Ambuja Cements records PAT of ₹138 crore in Q3FY23, net sales up 14%2 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2022, 02:18 PM IST
- The cement company's net sales rose by 14% to ₹3,631 crore in Q3 2022 from ₹3,193 crore in Q3 2021
Ambuja Cement, now a part of Adani Cement, on Friday reported a 68% drop in standalone net profit at ₹138 crore for the quarter ended 30 September, 2022 (Q3FY23) versus ₹441 crore during the same period last year. Shares of Ambuja were trading at ₹510.10 apiece on the NSE, marginally down at 510.10% in afternoon deals.