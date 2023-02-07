Ambuja Cement, now a part of Adani Cement, on Tuesday reported a 46% rise in standalone net profit at ₹368.99 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, 2022 (Q4FY23) versus ₹252.81 crore during the same period last year. Shares of Ambuja were trading at ₹386.10 apiece on the NSE, up 1.67% in late afternoon deals.

Revenue from operations of the company that follows the January-December financial year rose by 10% to ₹4,128.52 crore in the quarter under review from ₹3,739.92 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA or Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization came in at ₹715 crore, with a margin of 17.5%.

Ambuja Cements CEO, Ajay Kapur said, “During the quarter, the cement sector saw higher production & capacity utilisation on account of pickup in demand. The company has maintained a healthy top line and leadership position in its core markets with a stronger Ambuja & ACC product portfolio."

“EBITDA margins expanded due to relentless focus on reduction in fuel and logistics costs by leveraging synergies with Group Companies," Kapur said.

He further added, “Business initiatives are expected to further bring down operating cost, reduce clinker factor, reduce logistics cost, improve sales of blended cement and expand EBITDA margin."

"We expect cement demand to further grow in coming quarters on the back of increased infrastructure activities given sharp focus on infrastructure capex in this Budget," the Ambuja Cements CEO said.