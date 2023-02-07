Home / Companies / Company Results /  Ambuja Cements records PAT of 369 cr in Q4, shares rally
Back

Ambuja Cement, now a part of Adani Cement, on Tuesday reported a 46% rise in standalone net profit at 368.99 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, 2022 (Q4FY23) versus 252.81 crore during the same period last year. Shares of Ambuja were trading at 386.10 apiece on the NSE, up 1.67% in late afternoon deals.

Revenue from operations of the company that follows the January-December financial year rose by 10% to 4,128.52 crore in the quarter under review from 3,739.92 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA or Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization came in at 715 crore, with a margin of 17.5%.

Ambuja Cements CEO, Ajay Kapur said, “During the quarter, the cement sector saw higher production & capacity utilisation on account of pickup in demand. The company has maintained a healthy top line and leadership position in its core markets with a stronger Ambuja & ACC product portfolio."

“EBITDA margins expanded due to relentless focus on reduction in fuel and logistics costs by leveraging synergies with Group Companies," Kapur said. 

He further added, “Business initiatives are expected to further bring down operating cost, reduce clinker factor, reduce logistics cost, improve sales of blended cement and expand EBITDA margin."

MINT PREMIUM See All

"We expect cement demand to further grow in coming quarters on the back of increased infrastructure activities given sharp focus on infrastructure capex in this Budget," the Ambuja Cements CEO said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Meghna Sen

Meghna Sen is a deputy chief content producer at Livemint where she tracks companies, markets, news. She has 5+ years of experience with online and print publications. Email: meghna.sen@htdigital.in
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout