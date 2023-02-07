Ambuja Cements records PAT of 369 cr in Q4, shares rally

Ambuja Cement, now a part of Adani Cement, on Tuesday reported a 46% rise in standalone net profit at ₹368.99 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, 2022 (Q4FY23) versus ₹252.81 crore during the same period last year. Shares of Ambuja were trading at ₹386.10 apiece on the NSE, up 1.67% in late afternoon deals.

