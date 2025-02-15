Amrutanjan Health Care Q3 Results 2025:Amrutanjan Health Care declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, revealing a notable growth in their financial performance. The topline increased by 4.92% year-over-year, with profit rising by 10.32% to ₹19.25 crore, while revenue reached ₹122.75 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Amrutanjan experienced significant growth, with revenue up by 11.67% and profit soaring by 63.14%. This marks a strong upward trend for the company as it navigates the current economic landscape.

Amrutanjan Health Care Q3 Results

The company's operating income also saw impressive results, rising by 81.42% quarter-over-quarter and 8.4% year-over-year. These figures indicate robust operational efficiency and a strong market position.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹6.66, reflecting an increase of 10.26% year-over-year, demonstrating the company's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

Amrutanjan Health Care has faced some challenges recently, with a -5.75% return in the last week, -13.53% over the past six months, and a -12.18% year-to-date return. Investors will be looking to see how the company addresses these market fluctuations.

Currently, Amrutanjan Health Care has a market capitalization of ₹1773.07 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹862.6 and a low of ₹596, indicating a volatile but potentially lucrative investment opportunity.

In addition to its financial results, the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.0, with the record date set for 18 Feb, 2025, and the ex-dividend date also on 18 Feb, 2025, providing further incentive for shareholders.

Amrutanjan Health Care Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 122.75 109.92 +11.67% 116.99 +4.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 31.26 29.43 +6.22% 25.68 +21.73% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.66 1.65 +0.61% 1.58 +5.06% Total Operating Expense 101.07 97.97 +3.16% 97 +4.2% Operating Income 21.68 11.95 +81.42% 20 +8.4% Net Income Before Taxes 25.99 15.94 +63.05% 23.71 +9.62% Net Income 19.25 11.8 +63.14% 17.45 +10.32% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.66 4.08 +63.24% 6.04 +10.26%