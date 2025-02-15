Amrutanjan Health Care Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 10.32% YOY, profit at ₹19.25 crore and revenue at ₹122.75 crore

Amrutanjan Health Care Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 4.92% YoY & profit increased by 10.32% YoY, profit at 19.25 crore and revenue at 122.75 crore

Published15 Feb 2025, 02:25 AM IST
Amrutanjan Health Care Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

Amrutanjan Health Care Q3 Results 2025:Amrutanjan Health Care declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, revealing a notable growth in their financial performance. The topline increased by 4.92% year-over-year, with profit rising by 10.32% to 19.25 crore, while revenue reached 122.75 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Amrutanjan experienced significant growth, with revenue up by 11.67% and profit soaring by 63.14%. This marks a strong upward trend for the company as it navigates the current economic landscape.

Amrutanjan Health Care Q3 Results

The company's operating income also saw impressive results, rising by 81.42% quarter-over-quarter and 8.4% year-over-year. These figures indicate robust operational efficiency and a strong market position.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 6.66, reflecting an increase of 10.26% year-over-year, demonstrating the company's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

Amrutanjan Health Care has faced some challenges recently, with a -5.75% return in the last week, -13.53% over the past six months, and a -12.18% year-to-date return. Investors will be looking to see how the company addresses these market fluctuations.

Currently, Amrutanjan Health Care has a market capitalization of 1773.07 crore, with a 52-week high of 862.6 and a low of 596, indicating a volatile but potentially lucrative investment opportunity.

In addition to its financial results, the company has declared an interim dividend of 1.0, with the record date set for 18 Feb, 2025, and the ex-dividend date also on 18 Feb, 2025, providing further incentive for shareholders.

Amrutanjan Health Care Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue122.75109.92+11.67%116.99+4.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total31.2629.43+6.22%25.68+21.73%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.661.65+0.61%1.58+5.06%
Total Operating Expense101.0797.97+3.16%97+4.2%
Operating Income21.6811.95+81.42%20+8.4%
Net Income Before Taxes25.9915.94+63.05%23.71+9.62%
Net Income19.2511.8+63.14%17.45+10.32%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.664.08+63.24%6.04+10.26%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹19.25Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹122.75Cr

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 02:25 AM IST
