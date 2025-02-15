Amrutanjan Health Care Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 10.32% YOY, profit at ₹19.25 crore and revenue at ₹122.75 crore

Amrutanjan Health Care Q3 Results 2025:Amrutanjan Health Care declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, revealing a notable growth in their financial performance. The topline increased by 4.92% year-over-year, with profit rising by 10.32% to ₹19.25 crore, while revenue reached ₹122.75 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Amrutanjan experienced significant growth, with revenue up by 11.67% and profit soaring by 63.14%. This marks a strong upward trend for the company as it navigates the current economic landscape.
The company's operating income also saw impressive results, rising by 81.42% quarter-over-quarter and 8.4% year-over-year. These figures indicate robust operational efficiency and a strong market position.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹6.66, reflecting an increase of 10.26% year-over-year, demonstrating the company's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.
Amrutanjan Health Care has faced some challenges recently, with a -5.75% return in the last week, -13.53% over the past six months, and a -12.18% year-to-date return. Investors will be looking to see how the company addresses these market fluctuations.
Currently, Amrutanjan Health Care has a market capitalization of ₹1773.07 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹862.6 and a low of ₹596, indicating a volatile but potentially lucrative investment opportunity.
In addition to its financial results, the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.0, with the record date set for 18 Feb, 2025, and the ex-dividend date also on 18 Feb, 2025, providing further incentive for shareholders.
Amrutanjan Health Care Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|122.75
|109.92
|+11.67%
|116.99
|+4.92%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|31.26
|29.43
|+6.22%
|25.68
|+21.73%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.66
|1.65
|+0.61%
|1.58
|+5.06%
|Total Operating Expense
|101.07
|97.97
|+3.16%
|97
|+4.2%
|Operating Income
|21.68
|11.95
|+81.42%
|20
|+8.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|25.99
|15.94
|+63.05%
|23.71
|+9.62%
|Net Income
|19.25
|11.8
|+63.14%
|17.45
|+10.32%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.66
|4.08
|+63.24%
|6.04
|+10.26%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹19.25Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹122.75Cr