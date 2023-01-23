NEW DELHI : Reliance Jio may report muted growth in average revenue per user (ARPU) for FY24, despite an increase in data consumption on the back of 5G expansions, as telecom companies may not be inclined to raise tariffs during the financial year, analysts at JP Morgan said.

“Jio’s profit after tax was a miss driven by higher depreciation and flattish ARPUs. Net subscriber additions were 5.3 million on-quarter. Given our expectations of no tariff hikes in FY24, we expect muted year for Jio," they added.

Jio’s net profit was at ₹4,638 crore in the December quarter, up 3% sequentially, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margins were at 52.2% up by 120 basis points sequentially, due to lower spectrum usage charges. The results of India’s largest telco with 432.9 million subscribers showed ARPU was flattish at ₹178, versus ₹177 in the previous quarter.

A section of brokerages, however, expect telcos to undertake tariff hikes in the coming quarters leading to higher profits and ARPU growth. “A slowdown in revenue growth in the absence of tariff hikes and the significant investment on 5G network rollout makes us believe that tariff hikes will happen sooner than later. We stick to the view that 4G prepaid tariff hikes will happen in mid-2023," said IIFL Securities analysts in a note.

“Uncertainty continues to loom around the next round of tariff hikes. But, we do expect 5G and tariff hike (whenever it happens) to drive up ARPU, leading to Ebidta growth," said analysts at Novuma Wealth Management.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea are expected to announce results next month, but sector watchers do not expect a large uptick in ARPUs or profit despite Airtel raising entry-level tariffs for some plans in Odisha and Haryana circles on a trial basis. But they do make the case for tariff increases given ongoing plans on the rolling out of pan-India 5G services, that will result in advancing capex in FY24 to a large extent.

Limited ARPU growth for the second straight quarter implies that tariff hikes are needed for further increase in ARPU. Rapid roll-out of 5G will support growth in mobile and home broadband market," said analysts at Jeffries. They expect ARPUs to reach ₹206 by FY25, and 10% tariff hikes each over Q4FY23, FY24 and FY25. For Airtel, ARPU may grow 2% over Q1 2022, from ₹190 to ₹194 while Vodafone Idea may see 2.5% rise to ₹134 from ₹131.

Airtel’s consolidated EBITDA is expected to grow 2.6% on-quarter and 22.7% on-year to ₹18000 crore, while VIL’s EBITDA may be flattish at ₹4100 crore due to the benefit of premiumisation and non-mobile revenue growth. However, its net loss is seen at ₹7300 crore.

Telcos last raised tariffs in November 2021 on the pre-paid plans by 20-25%. Top executives from Airtel and Vodafone have said that tariffs needed to rise as they were the lowest in the world. Sunil Mittal, the chairman of Bharti Enterprises, the parent of Bharti Airtel, said last week that tariffs should rise to ₹300 a month while Vodafone Idea top executives have previously said that tariffs needed to go up in order to ensure sustainability of the capital-intensive telecoms business.