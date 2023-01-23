Analysts divided over tariff hikes, ARPU for FY243 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 09:36 PM IST
Airtel and Vi may announce results next month, but sector watchers don’t expect a large uptick in ARPUs
NEW DELHI : Reliance Jio may report muted growth in average revenue per user (ARPU) for FY24, despite an increase in data consumption on the back of 5G expansions, as telecom companies may not be inclined to raise tariffs during the financial year, analysts at JP Morgan said.
