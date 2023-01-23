Analysts divided over tariff hikes, ARPU for FY24

Telcos last raised tariffs in November 2021 on the pre-paid plans by 20-25%. Top executives from Airtel and Vodafone have said that tariffs needed to rise as they were the lowest in the world. Sunil Mittal, the chairman of Bharti Enterprises, the parent of Bharti Airtel, said last week that tariffs should rise to ₹300 a month while Vodafone Idea top executives have previously said that tariffs needed to go up in order to ensure sustainability of the capital-intensive telecoms business.

