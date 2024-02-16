Anand Projects Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 2.48% YOY

Anand Projects declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 200% & the loss increased by 2.48% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0% and the loss increased by 333.92%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.08% q-o-q & decreased by 51.16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 862.9% q-o-q & increased by 96.05% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-201.57 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 2.48% Y-o-Y.

Anand Projects Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.3 0.3 -0% 0.1 +200% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.12 0.12 +0.08% 0.25 -51.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 +46.67% 0 -8.33% Total Operating Expense 0.99 0.21 +371.58% 17.56 -94.37% Operating Income -0.69 0.09 -862.9% -17.46 +96.05% Net Income Before Taxes -25.2 10.72 -335.12% -18.4 -36.98% Net Income -18.83 8.05 -333.92% -18.38 -2.48% Diluted Normalized EPS -201.57 86.14 -334% -196.69 -2.48%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-18.83Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.3Cr

