Anand Projects Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 2.48% YOY

Anand Projects declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 200% & the loss increased by 2.48% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0% and the loss increased by 333.92%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.08% q-o-q & decreased by 51.16% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 862.9% q-o-q & increased by 96.05% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-201.57 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 2.48% Y-o-Y.
Anand Projects Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.3
|0.3
|-0%
|0.1
|+200%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.12
|0.12
|+0.08%
|0.25
|-51.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|+46.67%
|0
|-8.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.99
|0.21
|+371.58%
|17.56
|-94.37%
|Operating Income
|-0.69
|0.09
|-862.9%
|-17.46
|+96.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-25.2
|10.72
|-335.12%
|-18.4
|-36.98%
|Net Income
|-18.83
|8.05
|-333.92%
|-18.38
|-2.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-201.57
|86.14
|-334%
|-196.69
|-2.48%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-18.83Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.3Cr
