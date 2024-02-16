Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Anand Projects Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 2.48% YOY

Anand Projects Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 2.48% YOY

Livemint

Anand Projects Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 200% YoY & loss increased by 2.48% YoY

Anand Projects Q3 FY24 Results Live

Anand Projects declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 200% & the loss increased by 2.48% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0% and the loss increased by 333.92%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.08% q-o-q & decreased by 51.16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 862.9% q-o-q & increased by 96.05% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -201.57 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 2.48% Y-o-Y.

Anand Projects Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.30.3-0%0.1+200%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.120.12+0.08%0.25-51.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization00+46.67%0-8.33%
Total Operating Expense0.990.21+371.58%17.56-94.37%
Operating Income-0.690.09-862.9%-17.46+96.05%
Net Income Before Taxes-25.210.72-335.12%-18.4-36.98%
Net Income-18.838.05-333.92%-18.38-2.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS-201.5786.14-334%-196.69-2.48%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-18.83Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.3Cr

