Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 1522.78% YOY

First Published13 Jul 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 Results Live : Anand Rathi Wealth declared their Q1 results on 11 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 300.54% & the profit increased by 1522.78% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 300.39% and the profit increased by 1206.23%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1356.8% q-o-q & increased by 1555.19% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1190.26% q-o-q & increased by 1866.62% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 17.54 for Q1, which increased by 3465.04% Y-o-Y.

Anand Rathi Wealth has delivered 6.2% return in the last 1 week, 47.77% return in the last 6 months, and 59.67% YTD return.

Currently, Anand Rathi Wealth has a market cap of 17169.13 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4299.95 & 975 respectively.

Anand Rathi Wealth Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue237.6159.35+300.39%59.32+300.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total108.737.46+1356.8%6.57+1555.19%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.671.08+426.17%1.03+448.53%
Total Operating Expense137.2451.57+166.14%54.22+153.12%
Operating Income100.377.78+1190.26%5.1+1866.62%
Net Income Before Taxes98.998.06+1128.51%5.86+1589.8%
Net Income73.245.61+1206.23%4.51+1522.78%
Diluted Normalized EPS17.540.61+2775.41%0.49+3465.04%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73.24Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>237.61Cr
First Published:13 Jul 2024, 11:30 AM IST
