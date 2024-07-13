Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 1522.78% YOY

Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 Results Live : Anand Rathi Wealth declared their Q1 results on 11 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 300.54% & the profit increased by 1522.78% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 300.39% and the profit increased by 1206.23%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1356.8% q-o-q & increased by 1555.19% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 1190.26% q-o-q & increased by 1866.62% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹17.54 for Q1, which increased by 3465.04% Y-o-Y.
Anand Rathi Wealth has delivered 6.2% return in the last 1 week, 47.77% return in the last 6 months, and 59.67% YTD return.
Currently, Anand Rathi Wealth has a market cap of ₹17169.13 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4299.95 & ₹975 respectively.
Anand Rathi Wealth Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|237.61
|59.35
|+300.39%
|59.32
|+300.54%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|108.73
|7.46
|+1356.8%
|6.57
|+1555.19%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.67
|1.08
|+426.17%
|1.03
|+448.53%
|Total Operating Expense
|137.24
|51.57
|+166.14%
|54.22
|+153.12%
|Operating Income
|100.37
|7.78
|+1190.26%
|5.1
|+1866.62%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|98.99
|8.06
|+1128.51%
|5.86
|+1589.8%
|Net Income
|73.24
|5.61
|+1206.23%
|4.51
|+1522.78%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|17.54
|0.61
|+2775.41%
|0.49
|+3465.04%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹73.24Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹237.61Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!