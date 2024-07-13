Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 1522.78% YOY

Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 300.54% YoY & profit increased by 1522.78% YoY

Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 Results Live : Anand Rathi Wealth declared their Q1 results on 11 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 300.54% & the profit increased by 1522.78% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 300.39% and the profit increased by 1206.23%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1356.8% q-o-q & increased by 1555.19% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 1190.26% q-o-q & increased by 1866.62% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹17.54 for Q1, which increased by 3465.04% Y-o-Y.

Anand Rathi Wealth has delivered 6.2% return in the last 1 week, 47.77% return in the last 6 months, and 59.67% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Anand Rathi Wealth has a market cap of ₹17169.13 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4299.95 & ₹975 respectively.

Anand Rathi Wealth Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 237.61 59.35 +300.39% 59.32 +300.54% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 108.73 7.46 +1356.8% 6.57 +1555.19% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.67 1.08 +426.17% 1.03 +448.53% Total Operating Expense 137.24 51.57 +166.14% 54.22 +153.12% Operating Income 100.37 7.78 +1190.26% 5.1 +1866.62% Net Income Before Taxes 98.99 8.06 +1128.51% 5.86 +1589.8% Net Income 73.24 5.61 +1206.23% 4.51 +1522.78% Diluted Normalized EPS 17.54 0.61 +2775.41% 0.49 +3465.04%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹73.24Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹237.61Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!