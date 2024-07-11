Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 Results: Net profit rises 38% to ₹73 crore, revenue up 35% YoY; AUM at ₹69,018 crore
- Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 Results: Net profit rises 38% to ₹73 crore, revenue up 35% YoY; AUM at ₹69,018 crore
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 Results: Anand Rathi Wealth announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (FY25) on Thursday, July 11, reporting a rise of 38 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹73 crore, compared to ₹54 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The leading domestic brokerage firm's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal rose 35 per cent to ₹243 crore, compared to ₹173 crore in the year-ago period.
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!