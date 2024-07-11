Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 Results: Net profit rises 38% to 73 crore, revenue up 35% YoY; AUM at 69,018 crore

Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 Results: Net profit rises 38% to ₹73 crore, revenue up 35% YoY; AUM at ₹69,018 crore

Nikita Prasad

Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 Results: Net profit rose 38 per cent in the June quarter. (Image Credit: iStock)

Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 Results: Anand Rathi Wealth announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (FY25) on Thursday, July 11, reporting a rise of 38 per cent in consolidated net profit at 73 crore, compared to 54 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The leading domestic brokerage firm's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal rose 35 per cent to 243 crore, compared to 173 crore in the year-ago period.

Nikita Prasad

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility.
