Anand Rathi Wealth Q2 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 33.94% YoY

Anand Rathi Wealth declared their Q2 FY24 results on 12 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 34.19% & the profit increased by 33.94% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.32% and the profit increased by 8.35%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.48% q-o-q & increased by 37.43% YoY.
The operating income was up by 9.81% q-o-q & increased by 35.97% YoY.
The EPS is ₹13.78 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 33.92% YoY.
Anand Rathi Wealth has delivered 7.03% return in the last 1 week, 198.09% return in the last 6 months, and 7.23% YTD return.
Currently, Anand Rathi Wealth has a market cap of ₹11608.8 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2826.85 & ₹735.55 respectively.
As of 12 Jan, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 12 Jan, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Anand Rathi Wealth Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|182.58
|175.03
|+4.32%
|136.06
|+34.19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|80.88
|78.92
|+2.48%
|58.86
|+37.43%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.61
|4.51
|+2.24%
|4.08
|+13.06%
|Total Operating Expense
|103.24
|102.77
|+0.45%
|77.71
|+32.85%
|Operating Income
|79.34
|72.25
|+9.81%
|58.35
|+35.97%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|77.72
|70.89
|+9.64%
|57.53
|+35.09%
|Net Income
|57.49
|53.06
|+8.35%
|42.92
|+33.94%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.78
|12.71
|+8.42%
|10.29
|+33.92%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹57.49Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹182.58Cr
