Anand Rathi Wealth Q2 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 33.94% YoY

Anand Rathi Wealth declared their Q2 FY24 results on 12 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 34.19% & the profit increased by 33.94% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.32% and the profit increased by 8.35%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.48% q-o-q & increased by 37.43% YoY.

The operating income was up by 9.81% q-o-q & increased by 35.97% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹13.78 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 33.92% YoY.

Anand Rathi Wealth has delivered 7.03% return in the last 1 week, 198.09% return in the last 6 months, and 7.23% YTD return.

Currently, Anand Rathi Wealth has a market cap of ₹11608.8 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2826.85 & ₹735.55 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 12 Jan, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 Jan, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Anand Rathi Wealth Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 182.58 175.03 +4.32% 136.06 +34.19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 80.88 78.92 +2.48% 58.86 +37.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.61 4.51 +2.24% 4.08 +13.06% Total Operating Expense 103.24 102.77 +0.45% 77.71 +32.85% Operating Income 79.34 72.25 +9.81% 58.35 +35.97% Net Income Before Taxes 77.72 70.89 +9.64% 57.53 +35.09% Net Income 57.49 53.06 +8.35% 42.92 +33.94% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.78 12.71 +8.42% 10.29 +33.92%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹57.49Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹182.58Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!