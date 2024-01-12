Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Anand Rathi Wealth Q2 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 33.94% YoY

Anand Rathi Wealth Q2 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 33.94% YoY

Livemint

Anand Rathi Wealth Q2 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 34.19% YoY & Profit Increased by 33.94% YoY

Anand Rathi Wealth Q2 FY24 Results Live

Anand Rathi Wealth declared their Q2 FY24 results on 12 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 34.19% & the profit increased by 33.94% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.32% and the profit increased by 8.35%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.48% q-o-q & increased by 37.43% YoY.

The operating income was up by 9.81% q-o-q & increased by 35.97% YoY.

The EPS is 13.78 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 33.92% YoY.

Anand Rathi Wealth has delivered 7.03% return in the last 1 week, 198.09% return in the last 6 months, and 7.23% YTD return.

Currently, Anand Rathi Wealth has a market cap of 11608.8 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 2826.85 & 735.55 respectively.

As of 12 Jan, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 Jan, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Anand Rathi Wealth Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue182.58175.03+4.32%136.06+34.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total80.8878.92+2.48%58.86+37.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.614.51+2.24%4.08+13.06%
Total Operating Expense103.24102.77+0.45%77.71+32.85%
Operating Income79.3472.25+9.81%58.35+35.97%
Net Income Before Taxes77.7270.89+9.64%57.53+35.09%
Net Income57.4953.06+8.35%42.92+33.94%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.7812.71+8.42%10.29+33.92%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹57.49Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹182.58Cr

