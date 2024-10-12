Anand Rathi Wealth Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 32.39% YoY

Anand Rathi Wealth Q2 Results Live : Anand Rathi Wealth announced its Q2 results on 10 October 2024, showcasing a strong financial performance with a topline increase of 32.81% year-on-year (YoY) and a profit rise of 32.39% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.05% while profit saw a slightly higher increase of 3.92%. This steady growth indicates a robust operational performance.
However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses experienced a rise of 0.66% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and surged by 35.31% YoY, highlighting the increasing costs associated with business operations.
Operating income also saw positive momentum, increasing by 4.75% q-o-q and 32.51% YoY, reflecting the company's effective management strategies.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹18.32, marking an impressive increase of 32.95% compared to the same period last year.
Anand Rathi Wealth has shown remarkable stock performance as well, delivering a 3.65% return in the past week, 3.77% over the last six months, and an astounding 56.32% year-to-date return.
Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹16,830.57 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4,299.95 and a low of ₹1,739.90, indicating strong market confidence.
As of 12 October 2024, out of one analyst covering the company, there is a unanimous Buy rating, reflecting optimism about its future prospects.
Additionally, Anand Rathi Wealth has declared an interim dividend of ₹7.0, with the record date set for 18 October 2024 and the ex-dividend date on the same day.
Anand Rathi Wealth Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|242.48
|237.61
|+2.05%
|182.58
|+32.81%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|109.45
|108.73
|+0.66%
|80.88
|+35.31%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.13
|5.67
|+8.2%
|4.61
|+32.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|137.34
|137.24
|+0.07%
|103.24
|+33.04%
|Operating Income
|105.14
|100.37
|+4.75%
|79.34
|+32.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|102.19
|98.99
|+3.23%
|77.72
|+31.48%
|Net Income
|76.11
|73.24
|+3.92%
|57.49
|+32.39%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|18.32
|17.54
|+4.45%
|13.78
|+32.95%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess