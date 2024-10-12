Anand Rathi Wealth Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 32.39% YoY

Anand Rathi Wealth Q2 Results Live : Anand Rathi Wealth announced its Q2 results on 10 October 2024, showcasing a strong financial performance with a topline increase of 32.81% year-on-year (YoY) and a profit rise of 32.39% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.05% while profit saw a slightly higher increase of 3.92%. This steady growth indicates a robust operational performance.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses experienced a rise of 0.66% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and surged by 35.31% YoY, highlighting the increasing costs associated with business operations.

Operating income also saw positive momentum, increasing by 4.75% q-o-q and 32.51% YoY, reflecting the company's effective management strategies.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹18.32, marking an impressive increase of 32.95% compared to the same period last year.

Anand Rathi Wealth has shown remarkable stock performance as well, delivering a 3.65% return in the past week, 3.77% over the last six months, and an astounding 56.32% year-to-date return.

Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹16,830.57 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4,299.95 and a low of ₹1,739.90, indicating strong market confidence.

As of 12 October 2024, out of one analyst covering the company, there is a unanimous Buy rating, reflecting optimism about its future prospects.

Additionally, Anand Rathi Wealth has declared an interim dividend of ₹7.0, with the record date set for 18 October 2024 and the ex-dividend date on the same day.

Anand Rathi Wealth Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 242.48 237.61 +2.05% 182.58 +32.81% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 109.45 108.73 +0.66% 80.88 +35.31% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.13 5.67 +8.2% 4.61 +32.89% Total Operating Expense 137.34 137.24 +0.07% 103.24 +33.04% Operating Income 105.14 100.37 +4.75% 79.34 +32.51% Net Income Before Taxes 102.19 98.99 +3.23% 77.72 +31.48% Net Income 76.11 73.24 +3.92% 57.49 +32.39% Diluted Normalized EPS 18.32 17.54 +4.45% 13.78 +32.95%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹76.11Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹242.48Cr

