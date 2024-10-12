Hello User
Anand Rathi Wealth Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 32.39% YoY

Anand Rathi Wealth Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 32.39% YoY

Livemint

Anand Rathi Wealth Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 32.81% YoY & profit increased by 32.39% YoY.

Anand Rathi Wealth Q2 Results Live

Anand Rathi Wealth Q2 Results Live : Anand Rathi Wealth announced its Q2 results on 10 October 2024, showcasing a strong financial performance with a topline increase of 32.81% year-on-year (YoY) and a profit rise of 32.39% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.05% while profit saw a slightly higher increase of 3.92%. This steady growth indicates a robust operational performance.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses experienced a rise of 0.66% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and surged by 35.31% YoY, highlighting the increasing costs associated with business operations.

Operating income also saw positive momentum, increasing by 4.75% q-o-q and 32.51% YoY, reflecting the company's effective management strategies.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 18.32, marking an impressive increase of 32.95% compared to the same period last year.

Anand Rathi Wealth has shown remarkable stock performance as well, delivering a 3.65% return in the past week, 3.77% over the last six months, and an astounding 56.32% year-to-date return.

Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of 16,830.57 crore, with a 52-week high of 4,299.95 and a low of 1,739.90, indicating strong market confidence.

As of 12 October 2024, out of one analyst covering the company, there is a unanimous Buy rating, reflecting optimism about its future prospects.

Additionally, Anand Rathi Wealth has declared an interim dividend of 7.0, with the record date set for 18 October 2024 and the ex-dividend date on the same day.

Anand Rathi Wealth Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue242.48237.61+2.05%182.58+32.81%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total109.45108.73+0.66%80.88+35.31%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.135.67+8.2%4.61+32.89%
Total Operating Expense137.34137.24+0.07%103.24+33.04%
Operating Income105.14100.37+4.75%79.34+32.51%
Net Income Before Taxes102.1998.99+3.23%77.72+31.48%
Net Income76.1173.24+3.92%57.49+32.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS18.3217.54+4.45%13.78+32.95%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹76.11Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹242.48Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

