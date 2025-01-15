Anand Rathi Wealth Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 33.2% YOY, profit at ₹77.02 crore and revenue at ₹237.04 crore

Anand Rathi Wealth Q3 Results 2025:Anand Rathi Wealth declared their Q3 results on 13 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant growth in their financial performance. The topline increased by 29.93% year-over-year, with profits climbing by an impressive 33.2%, reaching ₹77.02 crore and revenue at ₹237.04 crore.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a slight decline in revenue by 2.24%, although profits saw a modest increase of 1.2%. This indicates that while annual growth is strong, the quarterly performance faced some headwinds.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 8.09% quarter-on-quarter, but this still represented an increase of 28.34% year-over-year, reflecting the ongoing investment in operations as the company expands.
The operating income for Anand Rathi Wealth was also on the rise, up by 2.44% quarter-on-quarter and a notable 35.23% year-over-year, indicating robust operational efficiency and growth.
Earnings per Share (EPS) stood at ₹18.58 for Q3, marking an increase of 33.96% year-over-year, further emphasizing the strong profitability of the company.
Anand Rathi Wealth has provided a return of 1.89% over the last week, 1.66% over the past six months, and 0.68% year-to-date, reflecting a stable investment outlook amidst market fluctuations.
As of 15 Jan, 2025, Anand Rathi Wealth holds a market capitalization of ₹16,483.13 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4646 and a low of ₹2572.65, indicating a volatile but potentially rewarding stock for investors.
Out of the 1 analyst covering the company, all have recommended a Buy rating, showing strong confidence in the company's future performance. The consensus recommendation as of 15 Jan, 2025 remains a Buy, suggesting that investors view Anand Rathi Wealth as a promising investment opportunity.
Anand Rathi Wealth Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|237.04
|242.48
|-2.24%
|182.43
|+29.93%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|100.59
|109.45
|-8.09%
|78.37
|+28.34%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.53
|6.13
|+6.46%
|5.02
|+30.01%
|Total Operating Expense
|129.34
|137.34
|-5.83%
|102.79
|+25.83%
|Operating Income
|107.7
|105.14
|+2.44%
|79.64
|+35.23%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|104.17
|102.19
|+1.94%
|78
|+33.54%
|Net Income
|77.02
|76.11
|+1.2%
|57.82
|+33.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|18.58
|18.32
|+1.42%
|13.87
|+33.96%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹77.02Cr
Question : What is Q3 revenue?
Ans : ₹237.04Cr
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.