Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Anand Rathi Wealth Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 33.2% YOY, profit at 77.02 crore and revenue at 237.04 crore

Anand Rathi Wealth Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 33.2% YOY, profit at ₹77.02 crore and revenue at ₹237.04 crore

Livemint

Anand Rathi Wealth Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 29.93% YoY & profit increased by 33.2% YoY, profit at 77.02 crore and revenue at 237.04 crore

Anand Rathi Wealth Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Jan, 2025

Anand Rathi Wealth Q3 Results 2025:Anand Rathi Wealth declared their Q3 results on 13 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant growth in their financial performance. The topline increased by 29.93% year-over-year, with profits climbing by an impressive 33.2%, reaching 77.02 crore and revenue at 237.04 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a slight decline in revenue by 2.24%, although profits saw a modest increase of 1.2%. This indicates that while annual growth is strong, the quarterly performance faced some headwinds.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 8.09% quarter-on-quarter, but this still represented an increase of 28.34% year-over-year, reflecting the ongoing investment in operations as the company expands.

The operating income for Anand Rathi Wealth was also on the rise, up by 2.44% quarter-on-quarter and a notable 35.23% year-over-year, indicating robust operational efficiency and growth.

Earnings per Share (EPS) stood at 18.58 for Q3, marking an increase of 33.96% year-over-year, further emphasizing the strong profitability of the company.

Anand Rathi Wealth has provided a return of 1.89% over the last week, 1.66% over the past six months, and 0.68% year-to-date, reflecting a stable investment outlook amidst market fluctuations.

As of 15 Jan, 2025, Anand Rathi Wealth holds a market capitalization of 16,483.13 crore, with a 52-week high of 4646 and a low of 2572.65, indicating a volatile but potentially rewarding stock for investors.

Out of the 1 analyst covering the company, all have recommended a Buy rating, showing strong confidence in the company's future performance. The consensus recommendation as of 15 Jan, 2025 remains a Buy, suggesting that investors view Anand Rathi Wealth as a promising investment opportunity.

Anand Rathi Wealth Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue237.04242.48-2.24%182.43+29.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total100.59109.45-8.09%78.37+28.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.536.13+6.46%5.02+30.01%
Total Operating Expense129.34137.34-5.83%102.79+25.83%
Operating Income107.7105.14+2.44%79.64+35.23%
Net Income Before Taxes104.17102.19+1.94%78+33.54%
Net Income77.0276.11+1.2%57.82+33.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS18.5818.32+1.42%13.87+33.96%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹77.02Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹237.04Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

