Anand Rathi Wealth Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 33.2% YOY, profit at ₹77.02 crore and revenue at ₹237.04 crore

Anand Rathi Wealth Q3 Results 2025:Anand Rathi Wealth declared their Q3 results on 13 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant growth in their financial performance. The topline increased by 29.93% year-over-year, with profits climbing by an impressive 33.2%, reaching ₹77.02 crore and revenue at ₹237.04 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a slight decline in revenue by 2.24%, although profits saw a modest increase of 1.2%. This indicates that while annual growth is strong, the quarterly performance faced some headwinds.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 8.09% quarter-on-quarter, but this still represented an increase of 28.34% year-over-year, reflecting the ongoing investment in operations as the company expands. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income for Anand Rathi Wealth was also on the rise, up by 2.44% quarter-on-quarter and a notable 35.23% year-over-year, indicating robust operational efficiency and growth.

Earnings per Share (EPS) stood at ₹18.58 for Q3, marking an increase of 33.96% year-over-year, further emphasizing the strong profitability of the company.

Anand Rathi Wealth has provided a return of 1.89% over the last week, 1.66% over the past six months, and 0.68% year-to-date, reflecting a stable investment outlook amidst market fluctuations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 15 Jan, 2025, Anand Rathi Wealth holds a market capitalization of ₹16,483.13 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4646 and a low of ₹2572.65, indicating a volatile but potentially rewarding stock for investors.

Out of the 1 analyst covering the company, all have recommended a Buy rating, showing strong confidence in the company's future performance. The consensus recommendation as of 15 Jan, 2025 remains a Buy, suggesting that investors view Anand Rathi Wealth as a promising investment opportunity.

Anand Rathi Wealth Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 237.04 242.48 -2.24% 182.43 +29.93% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 100.59 109.45 -8.09% 78.37 +28.34% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.53 6.13 +6.46% 5.02 +30.01% Total Operating Expense 129.34 137.34 -5.83% 102.79 +25.83% Operating Income 107.7 105.14 +2.44% 79.64 +35.23% Net Income Before Taxes 104.17 102.19 +1.94% 78 +33.54% Net Income 77.02 76.11 +1.2% 57.82 +33.2% Diluted Normalized EPS 18.58 18.32 +1.42% 13.87 +33.96%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹77.02Cr Question : What is Q3 revenue? Ans : ₹237.04Cr

