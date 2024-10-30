Anant Raj Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 73.66% YoY

Anant Raj Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 54.34% YoY & profit increased by 73.66% YoY.

Livemint
Published30 Oct 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Anant Raj Q2 Results Live
Anant Raj Q2 Results Live

Anant Raj Q2 Results Live : Anant Raj declared their Q2 results on 28 Oct, 2024, showcasing remarkable financial growth. The company's topline surged by 54.34% year-over-year, while net profit saw an impressive increase of 73.66% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Anant Raj reported an 8.69% growth in revenue and a 14.69% rise in profit, indicating a consistent upward trajectory.

However, the company's Selling, General, and Administrative expenses saw a slight uptick of 0.99% quarter-over-quarter and a more substantial rise of 12.06% year-over-year, reflecting increased operational costs.

Operating income also demonstrated positive growth, increasing by 7.42% quarter-over-quarter and 38.46% year-over-year, underscoring the firm's efficiency in managing its core operations.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 3.09, marking a significant growth of 67.03% year-over-year, reinforcing the company's profitability.

Despite a minor setback with a -0.83% return in the last week, Anant Raj has delivered an impressive 88.3% return over the past six months and a staggering 131.57% year-to-date.

Currently, Anant Raj boasts a market capitalization of 23,363.1 crore, with a 52-week high of 796.25 and a low of 230.3, showcasing its strong market position.

As of 30 Oct, 2024, out of one analyst covering the company, there is unanimous support with a 'Buy' rating, reflecting confidence in Anant Raj's growth trajectory.

Anant Raj Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue512.85471.83+8.69%332.28+54.34%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.115.06+0.99%4.56+12.06%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.085.46+47.99%4.23+91.02%
Total Operating Expense408.13374.34+9.03%256.65+59.02%
Operating Income104.7297.49+7.42%75.63+38.46%
Net Income Before Taxes114.11103.74+10%76.15+49.85%
Net Income104.3791+14.69%60.1+73.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.092.66+16.17%1.85+67.03%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹104.37Cr
₹512.85Cr
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsAnant Raj Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 73.66% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    291.55
    10:58 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    7.95 (2.8%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    324.70
    10:58 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    4.05 (1.26%)

    Tata Motors share price

    847.10
    10:58 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    4.05 (0.48%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.30
    10:58 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    0.25 (0.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,739.80
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    327.5 (3.48%)

    Coforge share price

    7,869.55
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    114.05 (1.47%)

    City Union Bank share price

    178.00
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.59%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,234.55
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    0.9 (0.07%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honeywell Automation India share price

    45,120.40
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -3868.65 (-7.9%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    13,348.30
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -936.35 (-6.55%)

    Cipla share price

    1,420.00
    10:55 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -58.1 (-3.93%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    515.10
    10:55 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -20.65 (-3.85%)
    More from Top Losers

    Laxmi Organic Industries share price

    274.70
    10:55 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    22.1 (8.75%)

    Redington India share price

    181.05
    10:55 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    14.3 (8.58%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    364.70
    10:55 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    25.3 (7.45%)

    ITI share price

    233.60
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    16.1 (7.4%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,475.00670.00
      Chennai
      80,481.00670.00
      Delhi
      80,633.00670.00
      Kolkata
      80,485.00670.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.