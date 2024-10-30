Anant Raj Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 73.66% YoY

Anant Raj Q2 Results Live : Anant Raj declared their Q2 results on 28 Oct, 2024, showcasing remarkable financial growth. The company's topline surged by 54.34% year-over-year, while net profit saw an impressive increase of 73.66% compared to the same period last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Anant Raj reported an 8.69% growth in revenue and a 14.69% rise in profit, indicating a consistent upward trajectory.
However, the company's Selling, General, and Administrative expenses saw a slight uptick of 0.99% quarter-over-quarter and a more substantial rise of 12.06% year-over-year, reflecting increased operational costs.
Operating income also demonstrated positive growth, increasing by 7.42% quarter-over-quarter and 38.46% year-over-year, underscoring the firm's efficiency in managing its core operations.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹3.09, marking a significant growth of 67.03% year-over-year, reinforcing the company's profitability.
Despite a minor setback with a -0.83% return in the last week, Anant Raj has delivered an impressive 88.3% return over the past six months and a staggering 131.57% year-to-date.
Currently, Anant Raj boasts a market capitalization of ₹23,363.1 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹796.25 and a low of ₹230.3, showcasing its strong market position.
As of 30 Oct, 2024, out of one analyst covering the company, there is unanimous support with a 'Buy' rating, reflecting confidence in Anant Raj's growth trajectory.
Anant Raj Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|512.85
|471.83
|+8.69%
|332.28
|+54.34%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.11
|5.06
|+0.99%
|4.56
|+12.06%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.08
|5.46
|+47.99%
|4.23
|+91.02%
|Total Operating Expense
|408.13
|374.34
|+9.03%
|256.65
|+59.02%
|Operating Income
|104.72
|97.49
|+7.42%
|75.63
|+38.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|114.11
|103.74
|+10%
|76.15
|+49.85%
|Net Income
|104.37
|91
|+14.69%
|60.1
|+73.66%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.09
|2.66
|+16.17%
|1.85
|+67.03%
