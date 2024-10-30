Anant Raj Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 73.66% YoY

Anant Raj Q2 Results Live : Anant Raj declared their Q2 results on 28 Oct, 2024, showcasing remarkable financial growth. The company's topline surged by 54.34% year-over-year, while net profit saw an impressive increase of 73.66% compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Anant Raj reported an 8.69% growth in revenue and a 14.69% rise in profit, indicating a consistent upward trajectory.

However, the company's Selling, General, and Administrative expenses saw a slight uptick of 0.99% quarter-over-quarter and a more substantial rise of 12.06% year-over-year, reflecting increased operational costs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income also demonstrated positive growth, increasing by 7.42% quarter-over-quarter and 38.46% year-over-year, underscoring the firm's efficiency in managing its core operations.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹3.09, marking a significant growth of 67.03% year-over-year, reinforcing the company's profitability.

Despite a minor setback with a -0.83% return in the last week, Anant Raj has delivered an impressive 88.3% return over the past six months and a staggering 131.57% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Anant Raj boasts a market capitalization of ₹23,363.1 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹796.25 and a low of ₹230.3, showcasing its strong market position.

As of 30 Oct, 2024, out of one analyst covering the company, there is unanimous support with a 'Buy' rating, reflecting confidence in Anant Raj's growth trajectory.

Anant Raj Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 512.85 471.83 +8.69% 332.28 +54.34% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.11 5.06 +0.99% 4.56 +12.06% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.08 5.46 +47.99% 4.23 +91.02% Total Operating Expense 408.13 374.34 +9.03% 256.65 +59.02% Operating Income 104.72 97.49 +7.42% 75.63 +38.46% Net Income Before Taxes 114.11 103.74 +10% 76.15 +49.85% Net Income 104.37 91 +14.69% 60.1 +73.66% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.09 2.66 +16.17% 1.85 +67.03%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹104.37Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹512.85Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}