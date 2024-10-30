Hello User
Anant Raj Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 73.66% YoY

Anant Raj Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 73.66% YoY

Livemint

Anant Raj Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 54.34% YoY & profit increased by 73.66% YoY.

Anant Raj Q2 Results Live

Anant Raj Q2 Results Live : Anant Raj declared their Q2 results on 28 Oct, 2024, showcasing remarkable financial growth. The company's topline surged by 54.34% year-over-year, while net profit saw an impressive increase of 73.66% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Anant Raj reported an 8.69% growth in revenue and a 14.69% rise in profit, indicating a consistent upward trajectory.

However, the company's Selling, General, and Administrative expenses saw a slight uptick of 0.99% quarter-over-quarter and a more substantial rise of 12.06% year-over-year, reflecting increased operational costs.

Operating income also demonstrated positive growth, increasing by 7.42% quarter-over-quarter and 38.46% year-over-year, underscoring the firm's efficiency in managing its core operations.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 3.09, marking a significant growth of 67.03% year-over-year, reinforcing the company's profitability.

Despite a minor setback with a -0.83% return in the last week, Anant Raj has delivered an impressive 88.3% return over the past six months and a staggering 131.57% year-to-date.

Currently, Anant Raj boasts a market capitalization of 23,363.1 crore, with a 52-week high of 796.25 and a low of 230.3, showcasing its strong market position.

As of 30 Oct, 2024, out of one analyst covering the company, there is unanimous support with a 'Buy' rating, reflecting confidence in Anant Raj's growth trajectory.

Anant Raj Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue512.85471.83+8.69%332.28+54.34%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.115.06+0.99%4.56+12.06%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.085.46+47.99%4.23+91.02%
Total Operating Expense408.13374.34+9.03%256.65+59.02%
Operating Income104.7297.49+7.42%75.63+38.46%
Net Income Before Taxes114.11103.74+10%76.15+49.85%
Net Income104.3791+14.69%60.1+73.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.092.66+16.17%1.85+67.03%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹104.37Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹512.85Cr

