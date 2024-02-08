Anant Raj Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 57.42% YOY

Anant Raj declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 47.59% & the profit increased by 57.42% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.05% and the profit increased by 19.52%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.63% q-o-q & increased by 34.14% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 12.72% q-o-q & increased by 75.59% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.22 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 57.45% Y-o-Y.
Anant Raj has delivered 3.27% return in the last 1 week, 67.67% return in the last 6 months, and 10.91% YTD return.
Currently, Anant Raj has a market cap of ₹11160.54 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹334.9 & ₹101 respectively.
Anant Raj Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|392.27
|332.28
|+18.05%
|265.78
|+47.59%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.44
|4.56
|-2.63%
|3.31
|+34.14%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.83
|4.23
|+14.18%
|4.23
|+14.18%
|Total Operating Expense
|307.02
|256.65
|+19.63%
|217.23
|+41.33%
|Operating Income
|85.25
|75.63
|+12.72%
|48.55
|+75.59%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|86.3
|76.15
|+13.33%
|56.55
|+52.61%
|Net Income
|71.83
|60.1
|+19.52%
|45.63
|+57.42%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.22
|1.85
|+20%
|1.41
|+57.45%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹71.83Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹392.27Cr
