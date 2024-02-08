Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Anant Raj Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 57.42% YOY

Anant Raj Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 57.42% YOY

Livemint

Anant Raj Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 47.59% YoY & profit increased by 57.42% YoY

Anant Raj Q3 FY24 Results Live

Anant Raj declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 47.59% & the profit increased by 57.42% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.05% and the profit increased by 19.52%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.63% q-o-q & increased by 34.14% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 12.72% q-o-q & increased by 75.59% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.22 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 57.45% Y-o-Y.

Anant Raj has delivered 3.27% return in the last 1 week, 67.67% return in the last 6 months, and 10.91% YTD return.

Currently, Anant Raj has a market cap of 11160.54 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 334.9 & 101 respectively.

Anant Raj Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue392.27332.28+18.05%265.78+47.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.444.56-2.63%3.31+34.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.834.23+14.18%4.23+14.18%
Total Operating Expense307.02256.65+19.63%217.23+41.33%
Operating Income85.2575.63+12.72%48.55+75.59%
Net Income Before Taxes86.376.15+13.33%56.55+52.61%
Net Income71.8360.1+19.52%45.63+57.42%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.221.85+20%1.41+57.45%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹71.83Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹392.27Cr

