Anant Raj Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 57.42% YOY

Anant Raj declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 47.59% & the profit increased by 57.42% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.05% and the profit increased by 19.52%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.63% q-o-q & increased by 34.14% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 12.72% q-o-q & increased by 75.59% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.22 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 57.45% Y-o-Y.

Anant Raj has delivered 3.27% return in the last 1 week, 67.67% return in the last 6 months, and 10.91% YTD return.

Currently, Anant Raj has a market cap of ₹11160.54 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹334.9 & ₹101 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anant Raj Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 392.27 332.28 +18.05% 265.78 +47.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.44 4.56 -2.63% 3.31 +34.14% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.83 4.23 +14.18% 4.23 +14.18% Total Operating Expense 307.02 256.65 +19.63% 217.23 +41.33% Operating Income 85.25 75.63 +12.72% 48.55 +75.59% Net Income Before Taxes 86.3 76.15 +13.33% 56.55 +52.61% Net Income 71.83 60.1 +19.52% 45.63 +57.42% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.22 1.85 +20% 1.41 +57.45%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹71.83Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹392.27Cr

