Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Anant Raj Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 65.65% YOY

Anant Raj Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 65.65% YOY

Livemint

Anant Raj Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 57.98% YoY & profit increased by 65.65% YoY

Anant Raj Q4 Results Live

Anant Raj Q4 Results Live : Anant Raj declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 57.98% & the profit increased by 65.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.83% and the profit increased by 9.05%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 21.62% q-o-q & increased by 20.13% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 16.76% q-o-q & increased by 43.3% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.39 for Q4 which increased by 63.24% Y-o-Y.

Anant Raj has delivered 9.31% return in the last 1 week, 56.8% return in last 6 months and 23.38% YTD return.

Currently the Anant Raj has a market cap of 12448.24 Cr and 52wk high/low of 371.5 & 133.95 respectively.

Anant Raj Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue442.59392.27+12.83%280.15+57.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.44.44+21.62%4.5+20.13%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.814.83-0.41%4.21+14.29%
Total Operating Expense343.05307.02+11.74%210.69+62.82%
Operating Income99.5485.25+16.76%69.46+43.3%
Net Income Before Taxes98.6686.3+14.32%68.72+43.57%
Net Income78.3371.83+9.05%47.29+65.65%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.392.22+7.66%1.46+63.24%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹78.33Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹442.59Cr

