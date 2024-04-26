Anant Raj Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 65.65% YOY

Anant Raj Q4 Results Live : Anant Raj declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 57.98% & the profit increased by 65.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.83% and the profit increased by 9.05%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 21.62% q-o-q & increased by 20.13% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 16.76% q-o-q & increased by 43.3% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.39 for Q4 which increased by 63.24% Y-o-Y.

Anant Raj has delivered 9.31% return in the last 1 week, 56.8% return in last 6 months and 23.38% YTD return.

Currently the Anant Raj has a market cap of ₹12448.24 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹371.5 & ₹133.95 respectively.

Anant Raj Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 442.59 392.27 +12.83% 280.15 +57.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.4 4.44 +21.62% 4.5 +20.13% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.81 4.83 -0.41% 4.21 +14.29% Total Operating Expense 343.05 307.02 +11.74% 210.69 +62.82% Operating Income 99.54 85.25 +16.76% 69.46 +43.3% Net Income Before Taxes 98.66 86.3 +14.32% 68.72 +43.57% Net Income 78.33 71.83 +9.05% 47.29 +65.65% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.39 2.22 +7.66% 1.46 +63.24%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹78.33Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹442.59Cr

