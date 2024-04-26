Anant Raj Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 65.65% YOY

Anant Raj Q4 Results Live : Anant Raj declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 57.98% & the profit increased by 65.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.83% and the profit increased by 9.05%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 21.62% q-o-q & increased by 20.13% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 16.76% q-o-q & increased by 43.3% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.39 for Q4 which increased by 63.24% Y-o-Y.
Anant Raj has delivered 9.31% return in the last 1 week, 56.8% return in last 6 months and 23.38% YTD return.
Currently the Anant Raj has a market cap of ₹12448.24 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹371.5 & ₹133.95 respectively.
Anant Raj Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|442.59
|392.27
|+12.83%
|280.15
|+57.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.4
|4.44
|+21.62%
|4.5
|+20.13%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.81
|4.83
|-0.41%
|4.21
|+14.29%
|Total Operating Expense
|343.05
|307.02
|+11.74%
|210.69
|+62.82%
|Operating Income
|99.54
|85.25
|+16.76%
|69.46
|+43.3%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|98.66
|86.3
|+14.32%
|68.72
|+43.57%
|Net Income
|78.33
|71.83
|+9.05%
|47.29
|+65.65%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.39
|2.22
|+7.66%
|1.46
|+63.24%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹78.33Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹442.59Cr
