Andhra Cements Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 4.34% YOY

Andhra Cements Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 380.23% YoY & loss decreased by 4.34% YoY

Livemint
Published19 Jul 2024, 10:36 AM IST
Andhra Cements Q1 Results Live
Andhra Cements Q1 Results Live

Andhra Cements Q1 Results Live : Andhra Cements declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 380.23% & the loss decreased by 4.34% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 30.98% and the loss increased by 25.61%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 18.79% q-o-q & increased by 211.27% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 15.78% q-o-q & increased by 5.2% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -2.56 for Q1 which increased by 4.48% Y-o-Y.

Andhra Cements has delivered 1.67% return in the last 1 week, -21.52% return in the last 6 months and -10.17% YTD return.

Currently, Andhra Cements has a market cap of 902.09 Cr and 52wk high/low of 139.2 & 76 respectively.

Andhra Cements Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue63.3991.84-30.98%13.2+380.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total17.6821.77-18.79%5.68+211.27%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.2214.92+15.42%12.87+33.8%
Total Operating Expense85.99111.36-22.78%37.04+132.15%
Operating Income-22.6-19.52-15.78%-23.84+5.2%
Net Income Before Taxes-36.08-29.67-21.6%-37.62+4.09%
Net Income-23.59-18.78-25.61%-24.66+4.34%
Diluted Normalized EPS-2.56-2.04-25.49%-2.68+4.48%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>-23.59Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>63.39Cr
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 10:36 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsAndhra Cements Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 4.34% YOY

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

308.15
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-5.35 (-1.71%)

Tata Power

419.60
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-10.4 (-2.42%)

Tata Steel

161.65
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.7 (-2.83%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

139.70
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-2.75 (-1.93%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Jubilant Ingrevia

580.50
10:14 AM | 19 JUL 2024
17.7 (3.14%)

Infosys

1,811.00
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
51.85 (2.95%)

Intellect Design Arena

1,101.35
10:14 AM | 19 JUL 2024
30.2 (2.82%)

Cello World

979.00
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (2.7%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,272.001,173.00
    Chennai
    76,124.001,465.00
    Delhi
    75,533.001,021.00
    Kolkata
    75,089.00-450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue