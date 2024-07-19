Andhra Cements Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 4.34% YOY

Andhra Cements Q1 Results Live : Andhra Cements declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 380.23% & the loss decreased by 4.34% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 30.98% and the loss increased by 25.61%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 18.79% q-o-q & increased by 211.27% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 15.78% q-o-q & increased by 5.2% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-2.56 for Q1 which increased by 4.48% Y-o-Y.
Andhra Cements has delivered 1.67% return in the last 1 week, -21.52% return in the last 6 months and -10.17% YTD return.
Currently, Andhra Cements has a market cap of ₹902.09 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹139.2 & ₹76 respectively.
Andhra Cements Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|63.39
|91.84
|-30.98%
|13.2
|+380.23%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|17.68
|21.77
|-18.79%
|5.68
|+211.27%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.22
|14.92
|+15.42%
|12.87
|+33.8%
|Total Operating Expense
|85.99
|111.36
|-22.78%
|37.04
|+132.15%
|Operating Income
|-22.6
|-19.52
|-15.78%
|-23.84
|+5.2%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-36.08
|-29.67
|-21.6%
|-37.62
|+4.09%
|Net Income
|-23.59
|-18.78
|-25.61%
|-24.66
|+4.34%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-2.56
|-2.04
|-25.49%
|-2.68
|+4.48%