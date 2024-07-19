Andhra Cements Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 4.34% YOY

Andhra Cements Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 380.23% YoY & loss decreased by 4.34% YoY

Andhra Cements Q1 Results Live : Andhra Cements declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 380.23% & the loss decreased by 4.34% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 30.98% and the loss increased by 25.61%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 18.79% q-o-q & increased by 211.27% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 15.78% q-o-q & increased by 5.2% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-2.56 for Q1 which increased by 4.48% Y-o-Y.

Andhra Cements has delivered 1.67% return in the last 1 week, -21.52% return in the last 6 months and -10.17% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Andhra Cements has a market cap of ₹902.09 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹139.2 & ₹76 respectively.

Andhra Cements Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 63.39 91.84 -30.98% 13.2 +380.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 17.68 21.77 -18.79% 5.68 +211.27% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.22 14.92 +15.42% 12.87 +33.8% Total Operating Expense 85.99 111.36 -22.78% 37.04 +132.15% Operating Income -22.6 -19.52 -15.78% -23.84 +5.2% Net Income Before Taxes -36.08 -29.67 -21.6% -37.62 +4.09% Net Income -23.59 -18.78 -25.61% -24.66 +4.34% Diluted Normalized EPS -2.56 -2.04 -25.49% -2.68 +4.48%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-23.59Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹63.39Cr

