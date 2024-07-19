Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Andhra Cements Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 4.34% YOY

Andhra Cements Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 4.34% YOY

Livemint

Andhra Cements Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 380.23% YoY & loss decreased by 4.34% YoY

Andhra Cements Q1 Results Live

Andhra Cements Q1 Results Live : Andhra Cements declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 380.23% & the loss decreased by 4.34% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 30.98% and the loss increased by 25.61%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 18.79% q-o-q & increased by 211.27% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 15.78% q-o-q & increased by 5.2% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -2.56 for Q1 which increased by 4.48% Y-o-Y.

Andhra Cements has delivered 1.67% return in the last 1 week, -21.52% return in the last 6 months and -10.17% YTD return.

Currently, Andhra Cements has a market cap of 902.09 Cr and 52wk high/low of 139.2 & 76 respectively.

Andhra Cements Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue63.3991.84-30.98%13.2+380.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total17.6821.77-18.79%5.68+211.27%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.2214.92+15.42%12.87+33.8%
Total Operating Expense85.99111.36-22.78%37.04+132.15%
Operating Income-22.6-19.52-15.78%-23.84+5.2%
Net Income Before Taxes-36.08-29.67-21.6%-37.62+4.09%
Net Income-23.59-18.78-25.61%-24.66+4.34%
Diluted Normalized EPS-2.56-2.04-25.49%-2.68+4.48%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-23.59Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹63.39Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

