Andhra Cements Q2 Results Live: Loss Rises by 3459.18% YoY

Andhra Cements Q2 Results Live : Andhra Cements declared its Q2 results on October 23, 2024, reporting a significant decline in performance. The company's topline revenue decreased by 15.79% year-over-year, while losses surged dramatically by 3459.18%.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue showed a decline of 13.46%, and losses increased by 47.86%. This downward trend raises concerns among investors about the company's financial health.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 4.41% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 36.84% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that could be impacting profitability.

Operating income also took a hit, down by 23.85% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 394.32% year-over-year, showcasing the challenges faced by Andhra Cements in maintaining its operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹-3.78, reflecting a decrease of 217.9% year-over-year, further highlighting the significant financial struggles the company is undergoing.

In terms of market performance, Andhra Cements has delivered a return of -2.14% over the last week, -3.86% over the past six months, and a troubling -21.11% year-to-date, raising concerns among stakeholders.

As of the latest reports, Andhra Cements has a market capitalization of ₹792.22 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹139.2 and a low of ₹76, indicating considerable volatility in its stock price amidst these financial challenges.

Andhra Cements Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 54.86 63.39 -13.46% 65.15 -15.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 16.9 17.68 -4.41% 12.35 +36.84% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.73 17.22 +2.96% 13.03 +36.07% Total Operating Expense 82.85 85.99 -3.65% 55.64 +48.9% Operating Income -27.99 -22.6 -23.85% 9.51 -394.32% Net Income Before Taxes -44.79 -36.08 -24.14% -9.03 -396.01% Net Income -34.88 -23.59 -47.86% -0.98 -3459.18% Diluted Normalized EPS -3.78 -2.56 -47.66% -1.19 -217.9%