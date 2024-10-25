Hello User
Andhra Cements Q2 Results Live: Loss Rises by 3459.18% YoY

Andhra Cements Q2 Results Live: Loss Rises by 3459.18% YoY

Livemint

Andhra Cements Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 15.79% YoY & loss increased by 3459.18% YoY.

Andhra Cements Q2 Results Live

Andhra Cements Q2 Results Live : Andhra Cements declared its Q2 results on October 23, 2024, reporting a significant decline in performance. The company's topline revenue decreased by 15.79% year-over-year, while losses surged dramatically by 3459.18%.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue showed a decline of 13.46%, and losses increased by 47.86%. This downward trend raises concerns among investors about the company's financial health.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 4.41% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 36.84% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that could be impacting profitability.

Operating income also took a hit, down by 23.85% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 394.32% year-over-year, showcasing the challenges faced by Andhra Cements in maintaining its operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at -3.78, reflecting a decrease of 217.9% year-over-year, further highlighting the significant financial struggles the company is undergoing.

In terms of market performance, Andhra Cements has delivered a return of -2.14% over the last week, -3.86% over the past six months, and a troubling -21.11% year-to-date, raising concerns among stakeholders.

As of the latest reports, Andhra Cements has a market capitalization of 792.22 Crores, with a 52-week high of 139.2 and a low of 76, indicating considerable volatility in its stock price amidst these financial challenges.

Andhra Cements Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue54.8663.39-13.46%65.15-15.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.917.68-4.41%12.35+36.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.7317.22+2.96%13.03+36.07%
Total Operating Expense82.8585.99-3.65%55.64+48.9%
Operating Income-27.99-22.6-23.85%9.51-394.32%
Net Income Before Taxes-44.79-36.08-24.14%-9.03-396.01%
Net Income-34.88-23.59-47.86%-0.98-3459.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS-3.78-2.56-47.66%-1.19-217.9%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-34.88Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹54.86Cr

