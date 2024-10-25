Andhra Cements Q2 Results Live: Loss Rises by 3459.18% YoY

Andhra Cements Q2 Results Live : Andhra Cements declared its Q2 results on October 23, 2024, reporting a significant decline in performance. The company's topline revenue decreased by 15.79% year-over-year, while losses surged dramatically by 3459.18%.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue showed a decline of 13.46%, and losses increased by 47.86%. This downward trend raises concerns among investors about the company's financial health.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 4.41% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 36.84% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that could be impacting profitability.
Operating income also took a hit, down by 23.85% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 394.32% year-over-year, showcasing the challenges faced by Andhra Cements in maintaining its operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹-3.78, reflecting a decrease of 217.9% year-over-year, further highlighting the significant financial struggles the company is undergoing.
In terms of market performance, Andhra Cements has delivered a return of -2.14% over the last week, -3.86% over the past six months, and a troubling -21.11% year-to-date, raising concerns among stakeholders.
As of the latest reports, Andhra Cements has a market capitalization of ₹792.22 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹139.2 and a low of ₹76, indicating considerable volatility in its stock price amidst these financial challenges.
Andhra Cements Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|54.86
|63.39
|-13.46%
|65.15
|-15.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|16.9
|17.68
|-4.41%
|12.35
|+36.84%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.73
|17.22
|+2.96%
|13.03
|+36.07%
|Total Operating Expense
|82.85
|85.99
|-3.65%
|55.64
|+48.9%
|Operating Income
|-27.99
|-22.6
|-23.85%
|9.51
|-394.32%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-44.79
|-36.08
|-24.14%
|-9.03
|-396.01%
|Net Income
|-34.88
|-23.59
|-47.86%
|-0.98
|-3459.18%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-3.78
|-2.56
|-47.66%
|-1.19
|-217.9%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-34.88Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹54.86Cr
