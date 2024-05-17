Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Andhra Cements Q4 results : loss at 18.78Cr, Revenue increased by 0% YoY

Andhra Cements Q4 results : loss at ₹18.78Cr, Revenue increased by 0% YoY

Livemint

Andhra Cements Q4 results : Revenue increased by 0% YoY & loss at 18.78Cr

Andhra Cements Q4 Results Live

Andhra Cements Q4 Results Live : Andhra Cements declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 0% & the loss came at 18.78cr.

It is noteworthy that Andhra Cements had declared a profit of 1122cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.21%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.35% q-o-q & increased by 792.25% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 77.29% q-o-q & decreased by 102.06% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -2.04 for Q4 which decreased by 100.14% Y-o-Y.

Andhra Cements has delivered -0.27% return in the last 1 week, -5.35% return in the last 6 months, and -15.51% YTD return.

Currently, Andhra Cements has a market cap of 848.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of 158.25 & 73.35 respectively.

Andhra Cements Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue91.8497.92-6.21%0+0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total21.7718.24+19.35%2.44+792.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.9215.59-4.3%11.8+26.42%
Total Operating Expense111.36108.93+2.23%-946.35+111.77%
Operating Income-19.52-11.01-77.29%946.35-102.06%
Net Income Before Taxes-29.67-30.57+2.94%1056.09-102.81%
Net Income-18.78-21.19+11.37%1122-101.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS-2.04-2.3+11.3%1488.43-100.14%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-18.78Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹91.84Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

