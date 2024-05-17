Andhra Cements Q4 results : loss at ₹18.78Cr, Revenue increased by 0% YoY

Andhra Cements Q4 results : Revenue increased by 0% YoY & loss at ₹ 18.78Cr

Andhra Cements Q4 Results Live : Andhra Cements declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 0% & the loss came at ₹18.78cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Andhra Cements had declared a profit of ₹1122cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.21%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.35% q-o-q & increased by 792.25% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 77.29% q-o-q & decreased by 102.06% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-2.04 for Q4 which decreased by 100.14% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Andhra Cements has delivered -0.27% return in the last 1 week, -5.35% return in the last 6 months, and -15.51% YTD return.

Currently, Andhra Cements has a market cap of ₹848.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹158.25 & ₹73.35 respectively.

Andhra Cements Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 91.84 97.92 -6.21% 0 +0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 21.77 18.24 +19.35% 2.44 +792.25% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.92 15.59 -4.3% 11.8 +26.42% Total Operating Expense 111.36 108.93 +2.23% -946.35 +111.77% Operating Income -19.52 -11.01 -77.29% 946.35 -102.06% Net Income Before Taxes -29.67 -30.57 +2.94% 1056.09 -102.81% Net Income -18.78 -21.19 +11.37% 1122 -101.67% Diluted Normalized EPS -2.04 -2.3 +11.3% 1488.43 -100.14%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-18.78Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹91.84Cr

