Andhra Cements Q4 results : loss at ₹18.78Cr, Revenue increased by 0% YoY

Andhra Cements Q4 Results Live : Andhra Cements declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 0% & the loss came at ₹18.78cr.
It is noteworthy that Andhra Cements had declared a profit of ₹1122cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.21%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.35% q-o-q & increased by 792.25% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 77.29% q-o-q & decreased by 102.06% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-2.04 for Q4 which decreased by 100.14% Y-o-Y.
Andhra Cements has delivered -0.27% return in the last 1 week, -5.35% return in the last 6 months, and -15.51% YTD return.
Currently, Andhra Cements has a market cap of ₹848.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹158.25 & ₹73.35 respectively.
Andhra Cements Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|91.84
|97.92
|-6.21%
|0
|+0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|21.77
|18.24
|+19.35%
|2.44
|+792.25%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.92
|15.59
|-4.3%
|11.8
|+26.42%
|Total Operating Expense
|111.36
|108.93
|+2.23%
|-946.35
|+111.77%
|Operating Income
|-19.52
|-11.01
|-77.29%
|946.35
|-102.06%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-29.67
|-30.57
|+2.94%
|1056.09
|-102.81%
|Net Income
|-18.78
|-21.19
|+11.37%
|1122
|-101.67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-2.04
|-2.3
|+11.3%
|1488.43
|-100.14%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-18.78Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹91.84Cr
