Andrew Yule & Company Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 64.47% YOY

Published15 Aug 2024, 12:06 PM IST
Andrew Yule & Company Q1 Results Live : Andrew Yule & Company Q1 Results Live: On August 14, 2024, Andrew Yule & Company declared their Q1 results, revealing a mixed bag of financial metrics. The topline, or revenue, decreased by 5.2% year-over-year (YoY), but the company saw a significant reduction in its loss by 64.47% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined sharply by 27.48%, while the loss decreased dramatically by 87.99%.

The company experienced a slight increase in Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 0.46% on a quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) basis, while these expenses decreased by 2.76% YoY. Despite the marginal rise in SG&A expenses, Andrew Yule & Company managed to improve its operating income significantly, which was up by 64.43% q-o-q and increased by 41.5% YoY.

One of the notable highlights of the results was the improvement in Earnings Per Share (EPS). The EPS for Q1 stood at -0.05, which marked a significant increase of 68.11% YoY. This indicates a considerable reduction in the company's losses per share compared to the same period last year.

From a market performance perspective, Andrew Yule & Company has delivered a -10.64% return over the last week, a -0.55% return over the last six months, but an impressive 24.85% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. This mixed performance reflects the volatility and changing investor sentiment towards the company.

Currently, Andrew Yule & Company boasts a market capitalization of 2466.76 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 68.88 and a 52-week low of 25.5, highlighting the significant price range the stock has experienced over the past year.

Andrew Yule & Company Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue55.5376.57-27.48%58.58-5.2%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total50.9350.7+0.46%52.38-2.76%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.522.2-30.87%1.9-20.23%
Total Operating Expense68.81113.91-39.59%81.28-15.34%
Operating Income-13.28-37.34+64.43%-22.71+41.5%
Net Income Before Taxes-12.55-32.68+61.61%-15.95+21.35%
Net Income-2.67-22.21+87.99%-7.51+64.47%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.05-0.44+89.07%-0.15+68.11%
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:06 PM IST
