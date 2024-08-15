Andrew Yule & Company Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 64.47% YOY

Andrew Yule & Company Q1 Results Live : Andrew Yule & Company Q1 Results Live: On August 14, 2024, Andrew Yule & Company declared their Q1 results, revealing a mixed bag of financial metrics. The topline, or revenue, decreased by 5.2% year-over-year (YoY), but the company saw a significant reduction in its loss by 64.47% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined sharply by 27.48%, while the loss decreased dramatically by 87.99%.
The company experienced a slight increase in Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 0.46% on a quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) basis, while these expenses decreased by 2.76% YoY. Despite the marginal rise in SG&A expenses, Andrew Yule & Company managed to improve its operating income significantly, which was up by 64.43% q-o-q and increased by 41.5% YoY.
One of the notable highlights of the results was the improvement in Earnings Per Share (EPS). The EPS for Q1 stood at ₹-0.05, which marked a significant increase of 68.11% YoY. This indicates a considerable reduction in the company's losses per share compared to the same period last year.
From a market performance perspective, Andrew Yule & Company has delivered a -10.64% return over the last week, a -0.55% return over the last six months, but an impressive 24.85% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. This mixed performance reflects the volatility and changing investor sentiment towards the company.
Currently, Andrew Yule & Company boasts a market capitalization of ₹2466.76 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹68.88 and a 52-week low of ₹25.5, highlighting the significant price range the stock has experienced over the past year.
Andrew Yule & Company Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|55.53
|76.57
|-27.48%
|58.58
|-5.2%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|50.93
|50.7
|+0.46%
|52.38
|-2.76%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.52
|2.2
|-30.87%
|1.9
|-20.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|68.81
|113.91
|-39.59%
|81.28
|-15.34%
|Operating Income
|-13.28
|-37.34
|+64.43%
|-22.71
|+41.5%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-12.55
|-32.68
|+61.61%
|-15.95
|+21.35%
|Net Income
|-2.67
|-22.21
|+87.99%
|-7.51
|+64.47%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.05
|-0.44
|+89.07%
|-0.15
|+68.11%
