Andrew Yule & Company Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 64.47% YOY

Andrew Yule & Company Q1 Results Live : Andrew Yule & Company Q1 Results Live: On August 14, 2024, Andrew Yule & Company declared their Q1 results, revealing a mixed bag of financial metrics. The topline, or revenue, decreased by 5.2% year-over-year (YoY), but the company saw a significant reduction in its loss by 64.47% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined sharply by 27.48%, while the loss decreased dramatically by 87.99%.

The company experienced a slight increase in Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 0.46% on a quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) basis, while these expenses decreased by 2.76% YoY. Despite the marginal rise in SG&A expenses, Andrew Yule & Company managed to improve its operating income significantly, which was up by 64.43% q-o-q and increased by 41.5% YoY.

One of the notable highlights of the results was the improvement in Earnings Per Share (EPS). The EPS for Q1 stood at ₹-0.05, which marked a significant increase of 68.11% YoY. This indicates a considerable reduction in the company's losses per share compared to the same period last year.

From a market performance perspective, Andrew Yule & Company has delivered a -10.64% return over the last week, a -0.55% return over the last six months, but an impressive 24.85% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. This mixed performance reflects the volatility and changing investor sentiment towards the company.

Currently, Andrew Yule & Company boasts a market capitalization of ₹2466.76 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹68.88 and a 52-week low of ₹25.5, highlighting the significant price range the stock has experienced over the past year.

Andrew Yule & Company Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 55.53 76.57 -27.48% 58.58 -5.2% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 50.93 50.7 +0.46% 52.38 -2.76% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.52 2.2 -30.87% 1.9 -20.23% Total Operating Expense 68.81 113.91 -39.59% 81.28 -15.34% Operating Income -13.28 -37.34 +64.43% -22.71 +41.5% Net Income Before Taxes -12.55 -32.68 +61.61% -15.95 +21.35% Net Income -2.67 -22.21 +87.99% -7.51 +64.47% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.05 -0.44 +89.07% -0.15 +68.11%