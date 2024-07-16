Angel Broking Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 32.58% YOY

Angel Broking Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 74.11% YoY & profit increased by 32.58% YoY

Livemint
First Published16 Jul 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Angel Broking Q1 Results Live
Angel Broking Q1 Results Live

Angel Broking Q1 Results Live : Angel Broking declared their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 74.11% & the profit increased by 32.58% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.39% and the profit decreased by 13.89%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 26.6% q-o-q & increased by 63.12% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 13.19% q-o-q & increased by 43.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 32.22 for Q1 which increased by 23.21% Y-o-Y.

Angel Broking has delivered -2.22% return in the last 1 week, -41.24% return in the last 6 months, and -34.7% YTD return.

Currently, Angel Broking has a market cap of 20518 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3896 & 1452 respectively.

As of 16 Jul, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 Jul, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Angel Broking Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1402.441356.5+3.39%805.5+74.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total200.97158.75+26.6%123.2+63.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization22.6116.69+35.49%8.9+154.09%
Total Operating Expense957.67844.11+13.45%496.1+93.04%
Operating Income444.78512.38-13.19%309.4+43.75%
Net Income Before Taxes396.83458.79-13.5%296.7+33.75%
Net Income292.73339.94-13.89%220.8+32.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS32.2240.03-19.52%26.15+23.21%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>292.73Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1402.44Cr
First Published:16 Jul 2024, 11:31 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsAngel Broking Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 32.58% YOY

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

168.50
12:15 PM | 16 JUL 2024
1.7 (1.02%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

324.55
12:15 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2 (0.62%)

ICICI Bank

1,239.60
12:14 PM | 16 JUL 2024
9.35 (0.76%)

Coal India

514.60
12:15 PM | 16 JUL 2024
16.65 (3.34%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Alembic Pharmaceuticals

1,050.00
12:11 PM | 16 JUL 2024
67.45 (6.86%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

82.20
12:11 PM | 16 JUL 2024
5.1 (6.61%)

Sunteck Realty

643.95
12:11 PM | 16 JUL 2024
36.45 (6%)

JM Financial

100.63
12:11 PM | 16 JUL 2024
5.6 (5.89%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,318.00-453.00
    Chennai
    74,755.00928.00
    Delhi
    75,266.001,294.00
    Kolkata
    75,047.001,002.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue