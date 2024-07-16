Angel Broking Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 32.58% YOY

Angel Broking Q1 Results Live : Angel Broking declared their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 74.11% & the profit increased by 32.58% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.39% and the profit decreased by 13.89%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 26.6% q-o-q & increased by 63.12% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 13.19% q-o-q & increased by 43.75% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹32.22 for Q1 which increased by 23.21% Y-o-Y.
Angel Broking has delivered -2.22% return in the last 1 week, -41.24% return in the last 6 months, and -34.7% YTD return.
Currently, Angel Broking has a market cap of ₹20518 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3896 & ₹1452 respectively.
As of 16 Jul, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 16 Jul, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Angel Broking Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1402.44
|1356.5
|+3.39%
|805.5
|+74.11%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|200.97
|158.75
|+26.6%
|123.2
|+63.12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|22.61
|16.69
|+35.49%
|8.9
|+154.09%
|Total Operating Expense
|957.67
|844.11
|+13.45%
|496.1
|+93.04%
|Operating Income
|444.78
|512.38
|-13.19%
|309.4
|+43.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|396.83
|458.79
|-13.5%
|296.7
|+33.75%
|Net Income
|292.73
|339.94
|-13.89%
|220.8
|+32.58%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|32.22
|40.03
|-19.52%
|26.15
|+23.21%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹292.73Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1402.44Cr
