Angel Broking Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 32.58% YOY

Angel Broking Q1 Results Live : Angel Broking declared their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 74.11% & the profit increased by 32.58% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.39% and the profit decreased by 13.89%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 26.6% q-o-q & increased by 63.12% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 13.19% q-o-q & increased by 43.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹32.22 for Q1 which increased by 23.21% Y-o-Y.

Angel Broking has delivered -2.22% return in the last 1 week, -41.24% return in the last 6 months, and -34.7% YTD return.

Currently, Angel Broking has a market cap of ₹20518 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3896 & ₹1452 respectively.

As of 16 Jul, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 Jul, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Angel Broking Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1402.44 1356.5 +3.39% 805.5 +74.11% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 200.97 158.75 +26.6% 123.2 +63.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 22.61 16.69 +35.49% 8.9 +154.09% Total Operating Expense 957.67 844.11 +13.45% 496.1 +93.04% Operating Income 444.78 512.38 -13.19% 309.4 +43.75% Net Income Before Taxes 396.83 458.79 -13.5% 296.7 +33.75% Net Income 292.73 339.94 -13.89% 220.8 +32.58% Diluted Normalized EPS 32.22 40.03 -19.52% 26.15 +23.21%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹292.73Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1402.44Cr

