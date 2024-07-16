Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Angel Broking Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 32.58% YOY

Angel Broking Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 32.58% YOY

Livemint

Angel Broking Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 74.11% YoY & profit increased by 32.58% YoY

Angel Broking Q1 Results Live

Angel Broking Q1 Results Live : Angel Broking declared their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 74.11% & the profit increased by 32.58% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.39% and the profit decreased by 13.89%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 26.6% q-o-q & increased by 63.12% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 13.19% q-o-q & increased by 43.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 32.22 for Q1 which increased by 23.21% Y-o-Y.

Angel Broking has delivered -2.22% return in the last 1 week, -41.24% return in the last 6 months, and -34.7% YTD return.

Currently, Angel Broking has a market cap of 20518 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3896 & 1452 respectively.

As of 16 Jul, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 Jul, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Angel Broking Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1402.441356.5+3.39%805.5+74.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total200.97158.75+26.6%123.2+63.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization22.6116.69+35.49%8.9+154.09%
Total Operating Expense957.67844.11+13.45%496.1+93.04%
Operating Income444.78512.38-13.19%309.4+43.75%
Net Income Before Taxes396.83458.79-13.5%296.7+33.75%
Net Income292.73339.94-13.89%220.8+32.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS32.2240.03-19.52%26.15+23.21%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹292.73Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1402.44Cr

