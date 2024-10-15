Angel Broking Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 39.04% YoY

Angel Broking Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 44.25% YoY & profit increased by 39.04% YoY.

Livemint
Published15 Oct 2024, 10:33 AM IST
Angel Broking Q2 Results Live
Angel Broking Q2 Results Live

Angel Broking Q2 Results Live : Angel Broking announced its Q2 results on October 14, 2024, showcasing robust financial performance with topline growth of 44.25% year-on-year and a profit increase of 39.04%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 7.6%, while profit surged by an impressive 44.63%.

Despite the positive results, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a significant rise, increasing by 14.57% quarter-on-quarter and a staggering 73.25% year-on-year. This could be a point of concern for investors as the company looks to manage its cost structure amid rising expenses.

The operating income for the quarter was also noteworthy, up by 44.01% compared to the previous quarter and by 48.82% year-on-year, indicating that the company is effectively scaling its operations. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 reached 46.08, reflecting a growth of 28.44% year-on-year.

In terms of stock performance, Angel Broking has delivered an 8.28% return in the last week, but has faced challenges with a -3.95% return over the past six months and a -21.93% year-to-date return. Currently, the company's market capitalization stands at 24,548.57 crore, with a 52-week high of 3,896 and a low of 2,025.

Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with one analyst giving a Sell rating, one a Hold rating, two recommending Buy, and three suggesting Strong Buy as of October 15, 2024. The consensus recommendation is to Buy, indicating optimism among analysts regarding the company's future prospects.

Angel Broking Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue15091402.44+7.6%1046.1+44.25%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total230.24200.97+14.57%132.9+73.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization25.5922.61+13.17%11.2+128.51%
Total Operating Expense868.46957.67-9.31%615.7+41.05%
Operating Income640.54444.78+44.01%430.4+48.82%
Net Income Before Taxes572.09396.83+44.16%407.2+40.49%
Net Income423.37292.73+44.63%304.5+39.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS46.0832.22+43.04%35.88+28.44%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹423.37Cr
₹1509Cr
First Published:15 Oct 2024, 10:33 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsAngel Broking Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 39.04% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    156.15
    10:35 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    -2.15 (-1.36%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    168.50
    10:35 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.87%)

    Tata Power share price

    467.40
    10:35 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    5.05 (1.09%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    195.95
    10:35 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    -3.95 (-1.98%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,037.00
    10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    38.75 (3.88%)

    Infosys share price

    1,963.80
    10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    5.1 (0.26%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,859.75
    10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    3.75 (0.2%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,190.20
    10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    -22.65 (-0.36%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Oil India share price

    568.00
    10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    -18.1 (-3.09%)

    Indian Energy Exchange share price

    191.25
    10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    -4.6 (-2.35%)

    Just Dial share price

    1,231.05
    10:26 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    -29.15 (-2.31%)

    Natco Pharma share price

    1,386.65
    10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    -32.7 (-2.3%)
    More from Top Losers

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    881.45
    10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    55.9 (6.77%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.15
    10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    5.12 (6.48%)

    Sunteck Realty share price

    589.40
    10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    35.3 (6.37%)

    Aegis Logis share price

    710.05
    10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    33.4 (4.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,625.00-50.00
      Chennai
      77,631.00-50.00
      Delhi
      77,783.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      77,635.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.