Angel Broking Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 39.04% YoY

Angel Broking Q2 Results Live : Angel Broking announced its Q2 results on October 14, 2024, showcasing robust financial performance with topline growth of 44.25% year-on-year and a profit increase of 39.04%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 7.6%, while profit surged by an impressive 44.63%.

Despite the positive results, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a significant rise, increasing by 14.57% quarter-on-quarter and a staggering 73.25% year-on-year. This could be a point of concern for investors as the company looks to manage its cost structure amid rising expenses.

The operating income for the quarter was also noteworthy, up by 44.01% compared to the previous quarter and by 48.82% year-on-year, indicating that the company is effectively scaling its operations. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 reached ₹46.08, reflecting a growth of 28.44% year-on-year.

In terms of stock performance, Angel Broking has delivered an 8.28% return in the last week, but has faced challenges with a -3.95% return over the past six months and a -21.93% year-to-date return. Currently, the company's market capitalization stands at ₹24,548.57 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3,896 and a low of ₹2,025.

Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with one analyst giving a Sell rating, one a Hold rating, two recommending Buy, and three suggesting Strong Buy as of October 15, 2024. The consensus recommendation is to Buy, indicating optimism among analysts regarding the company's future prospects.

Angel Broking Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1509 1402.44 +7.6% 1046.1 +44.25% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 230.24 200.97 +14.57% 132.9 +73.25% Depreciation/ Amortization 25.59 22.61 +13.17% 11.2 +128.51% Total Operating Expense 868.46 957.67 -9.31% 615.7 +41.05% Operating Income 640.54 444.78 +44.01% 430.4 +48.82% Net Income Before Taxes 572.09 396.83 +44.16% 407.2 +40.49% Net Income 423.37 292.73 +44.63% 304.5 +39.04% Diluted Normalized EPS 46.08 32.22 +43.04% 35.88 +28.44%