Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Angel Broking Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 39.04% YoY

Angel Broking Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 39.04% YoY

Livemint

Angel Broking Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 44.25% YoY & profit increased by 39.04% YoY.

Angel Broking Q2 Results Live

Angel Broking Q2 Results Live : Angel Broking announced its Q2 results on October 14, 2024, showcasing robust financial performance with topline growth of 44.25% year-on-year and a profit increase of 39.04%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 7.6%, while profit surged by an impressive 44.63%.

Despite the positive results, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a significant rise, increasing by 14.57% quarter-on-quarter and a staggering 73.25% year-on-year. This could be a point of concern for investors as the company looks to manage its cost structure amid rising expenses.

The operating income for the quarter was also noteworthy, up by 44.01% compared to the previous quarter and by 48.82% year-on-year, indicating that the company is effectively scaling its operations. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 reached 46.08, reflecting a growth of 28.44% year-on-year.

In terms of stock performance, Angel Broking has delivered an 8.28% return in the last week, but has faced challenges with a -3.95% return over the past six months and a -21.93% year-to-date return. Currently, the company's market capitalization stands at 24,548.57 crore, with a 52-week high of 3,896 and a low of 2,025.

Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with one analyst giving a Sell rating, one a Hold rating, two recommending Buy, and three suggesting Strong Buy as of October 15, 2024. The consensus recommendation is to Buy, indicating optimism among analysts regarding the company's future prospects.

Angel Broking Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue15091402.44+7.6%1046.1+44.25%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total230.24200.97+14.57%132.9+73.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization25.5922.61+13.17%11.2+128.51%
Total Operating Expense868.46957.67-9.31%615.7+41.05%
Operating Income640.54444.78+44.01%430.4+48.82%
Net Income Before Taxes572.09396.83+44.16%407.2+40.49%
Net Income423.37292.73+44.63%304.5+39.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS46.0832.22+43.04%35.88+28.44%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹423.37Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1509Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

