Angel Broking Q3 Results 2025:Angel Broking declared their Q3 results on 13 Jan, 2025, revealing a strong performance with a topline increase of 18.7% year-over-year (YoY). The company's profit rose by 8.13% YoY, reaching ₹281.47 crore, while revenue stood at ₹1254.65 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a decline of 16.86% and profit decreased by 33.52%. This indicates some volatility in their financial performance despite the positive annual growth.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.07% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and experienced a significant increase of 67.6% YoY, which may raise concerns about cost management moving forward.

In terms of operating income, there was a notable decrease of 27.92% q-o-q, although it did show an increase of 20.61% YoY, demonstrating some resilience in the longer term.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹30.7, reflecting a modest increase of 0.15% YoY, which might be viewed positively by investors looking for stable earnings growth.

As of 14 Jan, 2025, out of 7 analysts covering Angel Broking, the ratings are mixed, with 1 analyst giving a Strong Sell rating, 1 giving a Hold rating, 1 giving a Buy rating, and 4 analysts recommending Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 14 Jan, 2025, was to Buy, suggesting that despite the recent quarterly fluctuations, analysts remain optimistic about the company's future performance.

Angel Broking Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1254.65 1509 -16.86% 1057 +18.7% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 237.32 230.24 +3.07% 141.6 +67.6% Depreciation/ Amortization 26.66 25.59 +4.18% 13.1 +103.53% Total Operating Expense 792.94 868.46 -8.7% 674.2 +17.61% Operating Income 461.71 640.54 -27.92% 382.8 +20.61% Net Income Before Taxes 387.33 572.09 -32.3% 351 +10.35% Net Income 281.47 423.37 -33.52% 260.3 +8.13% Diluted Normalized EPS 30.7 46.08 -33.38% 30.65 +0.15%