Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Angel Broking Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 8.13% YoY

Angel Broking Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 8.13% YoY

Livemint

Angel Broking Q3 Results 2025 on 14 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 18.7% YoY & profit increased by 8.13% YoY, profit at 281.47 crore and revenue at 1254.65 crore.

Angel Broking Q3 Results 2025 on 14 Jan, 2025

Angel Broking Q3 Results 2025:Angel Broking declared their Q3 results on 13 Jan, 2025, revealing a strong performance with a topline increase of 18.7% year-over-year (YoY). The company's profit rose by 8.13% YoY, reaching 281.47 crore, while revenue stood at 1254.65 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a decline of 16.86% and profit decreased by 33.52%. This indicates some volatility in their financial performance despite the positive annual growth.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.07% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and experienced a significant increase of 67.6% YoY, which may raise concerns about cost management moving forward.

In terms of operating income, there was a notable decrease of 27.92% q-o-q, although it did show an increase of 20.61% YoY, demonstrating some resilience in the longer term.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 30.7, reflecting a modest increase of 0.15% YoY, which might be viewed positively by investors looking for stable earnings growth.

As of 14 Jan, 2025, out of 7 analysts covering Angel Broking, the ratings are mixed, with 1 analyst giving a Strong Sell rating, 1 giving a Hold rating, 1 giving a Buy rating, and 4 analysts recommending Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 14 Jan, 2025, was to Buy, suggesting that despite the recent quarterly fluctuations, analysts remain optimistic about the company's future performance.

Angel Broking Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1254.651509-16.86%1057+18.7%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total237.32230.24+3.07%141.6+67.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization26.6625.59+4.18%13.1+103.53%
Total Operating Expense792.94868.46-8.7%674.2+17.61%
Operating Income461.71640.54-27.92%382.8+20.61%
Net Income Before Taxes387.33572.09-32.3%351+10.35%
Net Income281.47423.37-33.52%260.3+8.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS30.746.08-33.38%30.65+0.15%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹281.47Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹1254.65Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

