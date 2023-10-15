Angel One Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 42.59% YOY

Angel One, a leading financial company, has announced its Q2 FY24 results on 12 Oct, 2023. The company has reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline has grown by 46.19% year-on-year, while the profit has increased by 42.59% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition, when compared to the previous quarter, Angel One has seen a strong growth in revenue and profit. The revenue has grown by 29.87%, and the profit has increased by 37.91%.

One of the key factors contributing to the growth in profit is the increase in selling, general & administrative expenses. These expenses have risen by 7.87% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 21.37% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, the operating income of Angel One has also shown a positive trend. It was up by 39.11% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 53.83% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 is reported to be ₹35.88, which has increased by 42.76% year-on-year.

Investors in Angel One have also seen good returns. The company has delivered a return of 5.94% in the last 1 week, 66.76% in the last 6 months, and 60.7% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 15 Oct, 2023, Angel One has a market capitalization of ₹17679.3 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low are ₹2149.8 and ₹999, respectively.

Analysts' ratings for Angel One are also positive. Out of the 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Oct, 2023, was to Strong Buy Angel One's shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Angel One Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1046.1 805.5 +29.87% 715.56 +46.19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 132.9 123.2 +7.87% 109.5 +21.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.2 8.9 +25.84% 6.89 +62.46% Total Operating Expense 615.7 496.1 +24.11% 435.77 +41.29% Operating Income 430.4 309.4 +39.11% 279.78 +53.83% Net Income Before Taxes 407.2 296.7 +37.24% 285.69 +42.53% Net Income 304.5 220.8 +37.91% 213.56 +42.59% Diluted Normalized EPS 35.88 26.15 +37.21% 25.13 +42.76%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹304.5Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1046.1Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!