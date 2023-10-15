Angel One Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 42.59% YOY
Angel One Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 46.19% YoY & profit increased by 42.59% YoY
Angel One, a leading financial company, has announced its Q2 FY24 results on 12 Oct, 2023. The company has reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline has grown by 46.19% year-on-year, while the profit has increased by 42.59% YoY.
In addition, when compared to the previous quarter, Angel One has seen a strong growth in revenue and profit. The revenue has grown by 29.87%, and the profit has increased by 37.91%.
One of the key factors contributing to the growth in profit is the increase in selling, general & administrative expenses. These expenses have risen by 7.87% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 21.37% year-on-year.
Furthermore, the operating income of Angel One has also shown a positive trend. It was up by 39.11% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 53.83% year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 is reported to be ₹35.88, which has increased by 42.76% year-on-year.
Investors in Angel One have also seen good returns. The company has delivered a return of 5.94% in the last 1 week, 66.76% in the last 6 months, and 60.7% year-to-date.
As of 15 Oct, 2023, Angel One has a market capitalization of ₹17679.3 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low are ₹2149.8 and ₹999, respectively.
Analysts' ratings for Angel One are also positive. Out of the 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 15 Oct, 2023, was to Strong Buy Angel One's shares.
Angel One Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1046.1
|805.5
|+29.87%
|715.56
|+46.19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|132.9
|123.2
|+7.87%
|109.5
|+21.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.2
|8.9
|+25.84%
|6.89
|+62.46%
|Total Operating Expense
|615.7
|496.1
|+24.11%
|435.77
|+41.29%
|Operating Income
|430.4
|309.4
|+39.11%
|279.78
|+53.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|407.2
|296.7
|+37.24%
|285.69
|+42.53%
|Net Income
|304.5
|220.8
|+37.91%
|213.56
|+42.59%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|35.88
|26.15
|+37.21%
|25.13
|+42.76%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹304.5Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1046.1Cr
