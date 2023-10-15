Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Angel One Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 42.59% YOY

Angel One Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 42.59% YOY

Livemint

Angel One Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 46.19% YoY & profit increased by 42.59% YoY

Angel One Q2 FY24 Results

Angel One, a leading financial company, has announced its Q2 FY24 results on 12 Oct, 2023. The company has reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline has grown by 46.19% year-on-year, while the profit has increased by 42.59% YoY.

In addition, when compared to the previous quarter, Angel One has seen a strong growth in revenue and profit. The revenue has grown by 29.87%, and the profit has increased by 37.91%.

One of the key factors contributing to the growth in profit is the increase in selling, general & administrative expenses. These expenses have risen by 7.87% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 21.37% year-on-year.

Furthermore, the operating income of Angel One has also shown a positive trend. It was up by 39.11% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 53.83% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 is reported to be 35.88, which has increased by 42.76% year-on-year.

Investors in Angel One have also seen good returns. The company has delivered a return of 5.94% in the last 1 week, 66.76% in the last 6 months, and 60.7% year-to-date.

As of 15 Oct, 2023, Angel One has a market capitalization of 17679.3 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low are 2149.8 and 999, respectively.

Analysts' ratings for Angel One are also positive. Out of the 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Oct, 2023, was to Strong Buy Angel One's shares.

Angel One Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1046.1805.5+29.87%715.56+46.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total132.9123.2+7.87%109.5+21.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.28.9+25.84%6.89+62.46%
Total Operating Expense615.7496.1+24.11%435.77+41.29%
Operating Income430.4309.4+39.11%279.78+53.83%
Net Income Before Taxes407.2296.7+37.24%285.69+42.53%
Net Income304.5220.8+37.91%213.56+42.59%
Diluted Normalized EPS35.8826.15+37.21%25.13+42.76%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹304.5Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1046.1Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 15 Oct 2023, 03:51 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.