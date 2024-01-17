Angel One Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 14.18% YoY

Angel One declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 47.59% & the profit increased by 14.18% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.04% and the profit decreased by 14.52%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.55% q-o-q & increased by 27.14% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 11.06% q-o-q & increased by 34.85% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹30.65 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 14.52% Y-o-Y.

Angel One has delivered 1.84% return in the last 1 week, 144.08% return in the last 6 months, and 11.12% YTD return.

Currently, Angel One has a market cap of ₹32,536.68 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹3,896 & ₹999 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 17 Jan, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating & 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 17 Jan, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹12.7. The record date for the dividend is 23 Jan, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 23 Jan, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Angel One Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1057 1046.1 +1.04% 716.19 +47.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 141.6 132.9 +6.55% 111.38 +27.14% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.1 11.2 +16.96% 7.98 +64.08% Total Operating Expense 674.2 615.7 +9.5% 432.33 +55.95% Operating Income 382.8 430.4 -11.06% 283.86 +34.85% Net Income Before Taxes 351 407.2 -13.8% 301.89 +16.27% Net Income 260.3 304.5 -14.52% 227.98 +14.18% Diluted Normalized EPS 30.65 35.88 -14.56% 26.77 +14.52%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹260.3Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1057Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!