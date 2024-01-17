Angel One Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 14.18% YoY

Angel One declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 47.59% & the profit increased by 14.18% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.04% and the profit decreased by 14.52%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.55% q-o-q & increased by 27.14% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 11.06% q-o-q & increased by 34.85% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹30.65 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 14.52% Y-o-Y.
Angel One has delivered 1.84% return in the last 1 week, 144.08% return in the last 6 months, and 11.12% YTD return.
Currently, Angel One has a market cap of ₹32,536.68 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹3,896 & ₹999 respectively.
As of 17 Jan, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating & 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 17 Jan, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹12.7. The record date for the dividend is 23 Jan, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 23 Jan, 2024.
Angel One Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1057
|1046.1
|+1.04%
|716.19
|+47.59%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|141.6
|132.9
|+6.55%
|111.38
|+27.14%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.1
|11.2
|+16.96%
|7.98
|+64.08%
|Total Operating Expense
|674.2
|615.7
|+9.5%
|432.33
|+55.95%
|Operating Income
|382.8
|430.4
|-11.06%
|283.86
|+34.85%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|351
|407.2
|-13.8%
|301.89
|+16.27%
|Net Income
|260.3
|304.5
|-14.52%
|227.98
|+14.18%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|30.65
|35.88
|-14.56%
|26.77
|+14.52%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹260.3Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1057Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!