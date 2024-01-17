Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Angel One Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 14.18% YoY

Angel One Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 14.18% YoY

Livemint

Angel One Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 47.59% YoY & Profit Increased by 14.18% YoY

Angel One Q3 FY24 Results Live

Angel One declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 47.59% & the profit increased by 14.18% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.04% and the profit decreased by 14.52%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.55% q-o-q & increased by 27.14% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 11.06% q-o-q & increased by 34.85% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 30.65 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 14.52% Y-o-Y.

Angel One has delivered 1.84% return in the last 1 week, 144.08% return in the last 6 months, and 11.12% YTD return.

Currently, Angel One has a market cap of 32,536.68 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 3,896 & 999 respectively.

As of 17 Jan, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating & 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 17 Jan, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 12.7. The record date for the dividend is 23 Jan, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 23 Jan, 2024.

Angel One Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue10571046.1+1.04%716.19+47.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total141.6132.9+6.55%111.38+27.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.111.2+16.96%7.98+64.08%
Total Operating Expense674.2615.7+9.5%432.33+55.95%
Operating Income382.8430.4-11.06%283.86+34.85%
Net Income Before Taxes351407.2-13.8%301.89+16.27%
Net Income260.3304.5-14.52%227.98+14.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS30.6535.88-14.56%26.77+14.52%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹260.3Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1057Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.