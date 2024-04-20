Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Angel One Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 27.36% YOY

Angel One Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 27.36% YOY

Livemint

Angel One Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 51.69% YoY & profit increased by 27.36% YoY

Angel One Q4 FY24 Results Live

Angel One declared their Q4 FY24 results on 17 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 51.69% & the profit increased by 27.36% YoY.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.11% q-o-q & increased by 110.38% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 33.85% q-o-q & increased by 15.26% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 40.03 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 26.47% Y-o-Y.

Angel One has delivered -2.01% return in the last 1 week, 26.92% return in last 6 months and -19.93% YTD return.

Currently the Angel One has a market cap of 25107.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3896 & 1181.2 respectively.

As of 20 Apr, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Apr, 2024 was to Buy.

Angel One Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1356.51057+28.33%894.25+51.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total158.75141.6+12.11%75.46+110.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.6913.1+27.4%8.93+86.81%
Total Operating Expense844.11674.2+25.2%449.71+87.7%
Operating Income512.38382.8+33.85%444.55+15.26%
Net Income Before Taxes458.79351+30.71%361.6+26.88%
Net Income339.94260.3+30.6%266.91+27.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS40.0330.65+30.59%31.65+26.47%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹339.94Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1356.5Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

