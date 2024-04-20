Angel One Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 27.36% YOY

Angel One declared their Q4 FY24 results on 17 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 51.69% & the profit increased by 27.36% YoY.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.11% q-o-q & increased by 110.38% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 33.85% q-o-q & increased by 15.26% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹40.03 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 26.47% Y-o-Y.
Angel One has delivered -2.01% return in the last 1 week, 26.92% return in last 6 months and -19.93% YTD return.
Currently the Angel One has a market cap of ₹25107.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3896 & ₹1181.2 respectively.
As of 20 Apr, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 20 Apr, 2024 was to Buy.
Angel One Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1356.5
|1057
|+28.33%
|894.25
|+51.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|158.75
|141.6
|+12.11%
|75.46
|+110.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.69
|13.1
|+27.4%
|8.93
|+86.81%
|Total Operating Expense
|844.11
|674.2
|+25.2%
|449.71
|+87.7%
|Operating Income
|512.38
|382.8
|+33.85%
|444.55
|+15.26%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|458.79
|351
|+30.71%
|361.6
|+26.88%
|Net Income
|339.94
|260.3
|+30.6%
|266.91
|+27.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|40.03
|30.65
|+30.59%
|31.65
|+26.47%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹339.94Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1356.5Cr
