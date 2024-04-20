Angel One Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 27.36% YOY

Angel One Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 51.69% YoY & profit increased by 27.36% YoY

Angel One declared their Q4 FY24 results on 17 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 51.69% & the profit increased by 27.36% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.11% q-o-q & increased by 110.38% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 33.85% q-o-q & increased by 15.26% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹40.03 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 26.47% Y-o-Y.

Angel One has delivered -2.01% return in the last 1 week, 26.92% return in last 6 months and -19.93% YTD return.

Currently the Angel One has a market cap of ₹25107.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3896 & ₹1181.2 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 20 Apr, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Apr, 2024 was to Buy.

Angel One Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1356.5 1057 +28.33% 894.25 +51.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 158.75 141.6 +12.11% 75.46 +110.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.69 13.1 +27.4% 8.93 +86.81% Total Operating Expense 844.11 674.2 +25.2% 449.71 +87.7% Operating Income 512.38 382.8 +33.85% 444.55 +15.26% Net Income Before Taxes 458.79 351 +30.71% 361.6 +26.88% Net Income 339.94 260.3 +30.6% 266.91 +27.36% Diluted Normalized EPS 40.03 30.65 +30.59% 31.65 +26.47%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹339.94Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1356.5Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!