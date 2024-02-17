Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Anik Industries Q3 FY24 results: profit at 0.29Cr, Revenue decreased by 47.12% YoY

Anik Industries Q3 FY24 results: profit at 0.29Cr, Revenue decreased by 47.12% YoY

Livemint

Anik Industries Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 47.12% YoY & profit at 0.29Cr

Anik Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Anik Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 47.12% & the profit came at 0.29cr. It is noteworthy that Anik Industries had declared a loss of 0.71cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 23.74%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.58% q-o-q & decreased by 19.54% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 74.04% q-o-q & decreased by 115.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.1 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 140% Y-o-Y.

Anik Industries has delivered -9.24% return in the last 1 week, 37.69% return in the last 6 months, and 2.64% YTD return.

Currently, Anik Industries has a market cap of 140.43 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 65.3 & 26.6 respectively.

Anik Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue11.3514.88-23.74%21.45-47.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.660.66+0.58%0.82-19.54%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.140.14+0.07%0.16-8.15%
Total Operating Expense11.5115.52-25.84%20.39-43.53%
Operating Income-0.17-0.65+74.04%1.07-115.75%
Net Income Before Taxes0.28-0.57+147.95%0.87-68.35%
Net Income0.29-0.48+159.64%-0.71+140.68%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.1-0.17+158.82%-0.25+140%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.29Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹11.35Cr

