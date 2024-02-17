Anik Industries Q3 FY24 results: profit at 0.29Cr, Revenue decreased by 47.12% YoY

Anik Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 47.12% & the profit came at ₹0.29cr. It is noteworthy that Anik Industries had declared a loss of ₹0.71cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 23.74%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.58% q-o-q & decreased by 19.54% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 74.04% q-o-q & decreased by 115.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.1 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 140% Y-o-Y.

Anik Industries has delivered -9.24% return in the last 1 week, 37.69% return in the last 6 months, and 2.64% YTD return.

Currently, Anik Industries has a market cap of ₹140.43 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹65.3 & ₹26.6 respectively.

Anik Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 11.35 14.88 -23.74% 21.45 -47.12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.66 0.66 +0.58% 0.82 -19.54% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.14 0.14 +0.07% 0.16 -8.15% Total Operating Expense 11.51 15.52 -25.84% 20.39 -43.53% Operating Income -0.17 -0.65 +74.04% 1.07 -115.75% Net Income Before Taxes 0.28 -0.57 +147.95% 0.87 -68.35% Net Income 0.29 -0.48 +159.64% -0.71 +140.68% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.1 -0.17 +158.82% -0.25 +140%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.29Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹11.35Cr

