Anik Industries Q3 FY24 results: profit at 0.29Cr, Revenue decreased by 47.12% YoY

Anik Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 47.12% & the profit came at ₹0.29cr. It is noteworthy that Anik Industries had declared a loss of ₹0.71cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 23.74%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.58% q-o-q & decreased by 19.54% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 74.04% q-o-q & decreased by 115.75% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.1 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 140% Y-o-Y.
Anik Industries has delivered -9.24% return in the last 1 week, 37.69% return in the last 6 months, and 2.64% YTD return.
Currently, Anik Industries has a market cap of ₹140.43 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹65.3 & ₹26.6 respectively.
Anik Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|11.35
|14.88
|-23.74%
|21.45
|-47.12%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.66
|0.66
|+0.58%
|0.82
|-19.54%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.14
|0.14
|+0.07%
|0.16
|-8.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|11.51
|15.52
|-25.84%
|20.39
|-43.53%
|Operating Income
|-0.17
|-0.65
|+74.04%
|1.07
|-115.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.28
|-0.57
|+147.95%
|0.87
|-68.35%
|Net Income
|0.29
|-0.48
|+159.64%
|-0.71
|+140.68%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.1
|-0.17
|+158.82%
|-0.25
|+140%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.29Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹11.35Cr
